Wang Weizhong went to the Beijiang embankment to inspect the flood control and flood preparation work, and did a good job in this year’s flood control and flood preparation work to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

On May 6, Governor Wang Weizhong went to the Beijiang embankment to inspect the work of flood control and flood preparation, emphasizing the need to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on disaster prevention, reduction and relief, and always tighten the string of safe flood control , Based on the prevention of major floods, the fight against major dangers, and the rescue of major disasters, with the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we will do a solid job in all aspects of flood prevention and preparation this year.

Wang Weizhong successively inspected the southwest section of the Beijiang Embankment and the Lubao Sluice in Foshan City, and inspected the operation and maintenance of water conservancy facilities, the reserve of flood control materials, and the preparation of emergency plans. In the flood control command center at the front of the Beijiang embankment, Wang Weizhong listened carefully to the reports of the Provincial Three Defense Office, the Provincial Emergency Management Department, the Provincial Water Conservancy Department, and the Provincial Beijiang River Basin Administration on the work of the province and the Beijiang flood control and preparation work. He pointed out that it is necessary to compact the work responsibilities, strengthen the daily inspection and maintenance of key water conservancy facilities such as the Beijiang embankment, and resolutely clean up and rectify illegal river barriers, breeding, sand mining, reclamation, and encroachment on the shoreline of the water area to ensure the safety and safety of the Beijiang river. At the same time, according to this year’s meteorological characteristics, optimize the dispatching and management of key water conservancy projects in the whole basin, give full play to the comprehensive regulation and storage of water conservancy projects and the benefits of flood control and disaster reduction, and make full preparations to ensure that the Beijiang River will survive the floods safely.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all localities and departments should better coordinate development and safety, adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, respond to small probability incidents with high probability thinking, and effectively enhance the sense of responsibility, mission and urgency of the three defense work, strict and strict Strictly, practically and effectively do a good job in flood control and flood preparation, and make every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. It is necessary to closely monitor the development of rain regimes, water regimes, and wind conditions, continue to make good use of the short-term warning and rainstorm return period early warning working mechanism, and improve the forward-looking, accurate, and effective forecasting and early warning. It is necessary to conscientiously summarize and review the experience and tactics of last year’s catastrophic flood defense in the Beijiang River Basin, further strengthen the joint efforts of the five levels of provinces, cities, counties, towns and villages, inter-departmental, military and local, upstream and downstream, and left and right banks, and promptly promote the Beijiang Mainstream Remediation Project, the Lujiang River The construction of flood storage and detention areas will be accelerated, and the construction of smart water conservancy projects in Guangdong will be accelerated to effectively improve the level of intrinsic safety. It is necessary to strengthen the investigation and rectification of hidden safety hazards, and organize forces to carry out dragnet-type investigations on water conservancy projects, municipal projects, dangerous reservoirs, high dams and ponds, slope-cutting and building houses, roads near water and cliffs, and hidden dangers of geological disasters. The problems found are “one problem, one file” and comprehensive rectification is in place to ensure the normal operation of relevant hydrological facilities, flood control communication networks, electromechanical equipment, etc., strengthen disaster management and control measures in key areas, and eliminate risks and hidden dangers in the bud. It is necessary to strengthen the resettlement of personnel transfer, strictly implement the “four ones” working mechanism of county leaders contacting towns, town leaders contacting villages, village cadres contacting households, and special groups’ disaster transfers, and fully implement the “six hundred” working mechanism for typhoon prevention. “100%” requirement, and put “active avoidance, early avoidance, and preventive avoidance” as a rigid requirement. It is necessary to strengthen the reserve of flood control and emergency rescue materials, strengthen the actual combat training and emergency drills of emergency rescue, and deploy rescue forces at the front to ensure that they can be drawn and used at critical moments.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that party committees and governments at all levels should resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of promoting the development of one side and ensuring the safety of the other side, weave a dense flood control responsibility network, strengthen the overall organizational responsibility of the headquarters, and improve the responsibility of the three defenses at all levels with the same responsibility of the party and the government. The main leaders must personally deploy and command from the front, continue to strengthen the grassroots organization system and grassroots disaster prevention capabilities, and ensure that the three defense responsibilities and measures are implemented and see real results.

Provincial leaders Zhang Hu, Zhou He, Zhang Shaokang, Zheng Ke, Guangzhou Mayor Guo Yonghang, and responsible comrades from relevant cities along the Beijiang River Basin participated in the event.