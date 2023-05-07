Brighter and tidier: Reopening of the Kunsthalle Rostock | > – Culture

Status: 05/06/2023 11:33 a.m The Rostocker Kunsthalle is the largest exhibition space for contemporary art in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. After extensive modernization work and three years of closure, the main building is now opening its doors again.

by Ramon Gerwien

Outside in the sculpture park, blossoming cherry trees sway in the wind. Then you go in through the old door from the 1960s. Freshly refurbished – almost like new. A quick glance to the left – and the new café appears. It is still awaiting completion.

However, the bright, tidy exhibition space on the ground floor is ready for the reopening. The floor is new, the walls are smooth. Kunsthallen manager Jörg-Uwe Neumann is very satisfied with the result of the renovations: “I was thrilled when I went through the house again last night, how the works are shining now,” he enthuses. “It’s really a pleasure. When you set up the children’s room at home and the children are allowed to look in for the first time – that’s how it was for me yesterday when I was allowed to bring in the pictures. Suddenly you can see a whole new aesthetic.”

Works by Günther Uecker on the ground floor

The complete tour on the ground floor is reserved for one of the central artists of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: Günther Uecker. “‘Homage to Hafez’ is a work that we showed in these rooms shortly before the Kunsthalle was renovated,” says Neumann. “She’s shining here in a whole new light. Günther Uecker is very important to us, he’s a world artist who was born in Mecklenburg. That’s why we’re deliberately starting with him.”

The painter and object artist Günther Uecker is one of the most important contemporary German artists.

The 42 graphics are part of a donation from the artist – the largest in the history of the Kunsthalle. Günther Uecker’s cycle frames the inner courtyard of the building, which was converted into the so-called White Cube: white floor, white walls. A glass ceiling lets daylight into the room. This is to be used for performances in the future, including at the weekend when it reopens.

Modernized art hall with elevator and air conditioning

Two ways lead to the upper floor. On the one hand via the refurbished stairs, which preserve the GDR charm of the house, according to art gallery director Neumann. On the other hand, about the newly installed elevator: “The elevator was something very special and very important for us. All four levels can now be reached barrier-free. That’s a fantastic development,” says Neumann.

Once at the top, you go through a glass wall into the west gallery – with a noticeably lower temperature. Responsible for this is the modern air conditioning system. It adjusts the temperature and humidity perfectly – so that the works of art are optimally protected.

Many works are already hanging, a few are still waiting on the wooden floor. The works come from around 130 artists – primarily from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the curator emphasizes: “We are an art museum that wants to shine nationally and internationally and can do that from time to time. But of course we are also a museum in the region That’s what our visitors say again and again: They also want to experience the regional, the original.”

Self-portrait of the “strict” Kate Diehn-Bitt

One of the oldest works in the collection dates from the 1930s. “Here in front we have the traditional works of the collection and we’re looking centrally at a self-portrait of Kate Diehn-Bitt, who looks sternly and somewhat controlled into the room, who looks at every visitor,” describes Neumann.

Kate Diehn-Bitt came to Rostock at the age of 16 – that was in 1916. Her work was later shown in galleries and museums around the world. Her self-portrait hangs in the Kunsthalle between abstract paintings and large-format photographs.

Open days this weekend

Overall, the premises appear familiar and new at the same time. It was important to the Kunsthalle that the original character of the house should be preserved even after the modernization – but everything appears a bit brighter and tidier – so that the works of art can shine.

Those who are interested can get an idea for themselves this weekend. The Kunsthalle invites you to two days of open doors – each from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.



