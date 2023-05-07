Railwayman Pančevo entered the Super League | Sports

The Superliga of Serbia got another new team next season, as the top tier will be played in South Banat for the first time.

Source: Instagram/fk_zeleznicar_pancevo

Railwayman from Pancevo for the first time in the club’s history placed in the Super League. He “confirmed” the placement with a 3:0 victory against Radnički in Novi Belgrade, which means that after three seasons he will perform in First League of Serbia from summer to play in the highest ranking. Crvena zvezda and Partizan will play league matches in Pancevo, and they previously had another Belgrade rival in the Superliga, because placement was also won by IMT, leader of the table with 61 points won in 30 rounds. Železničar is second with 57 and the third-placed Grafičar can no longer catch him.

The coach of Železničar is a former head coach of Spartak and Novi Pazar Vladimir Gacinovicthe sports director is the former captain and sports director of Crvena zvezda Ivan Adzic, and the team includes a number of former “eternal” players, as well as footballers with a long Superleague career. There are goalkeepers Mladen Živković and Nikola Petrović, former Partizan net keeper, and stopper Marko Jovanović, a member of the black and white generation that played in the Champions League. The left back is the former player of Zvezda Stefan Hajdin, the back midfielder is also the former “cranking” of the red and whites Aleksandar Kovačević, in front of him in the central position in the middle is the former midfielder of OFK Belgrade and Olimpija from Ljubljana Goran Brkić, while in the attack there are Montenegrin players, former Vojvodina point guard Šaleta Kordić and former international player Đorđe Šušnjar.