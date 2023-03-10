Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at a press conference held at the National People’s Congress Media Center on March 7. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 9, 2023]On March 7, at the press conference of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, Chinese Communist Party Foreign Minister Qin Gang made a series of comments on Sino-US relations, which aroused international attention.

There are various interpretations of Qin Gang’s statement, different people have different opinions, and they all have some truth. The author believes that the following four major information are mainly disclosed.

First, the logic of the CCP is: “Wrong” is others, and “right” is “Lao Tzu”.

When Qin Gang talked about the problems in Sino-US relations, the general tone was: the “wrong” is the United States, and the “right” is the CCP.

The U.S. shot down a Chinese balloon that invaded U.S. airspace, and it was “wrong” with the U.S. It is the United States that “violated the spirit of international law and international practice, presumed guilt, overreacted, and abused force.”

The United States‘ perception and positioning of the CCP is “wrong” with the United States. It is the “serious deviation” in the United States, which regards the CCP as “the most important opponent and the biggest geopolitical challenge”, which has caused the US’s policy towards the CCP to “completely deviate from the rational and healthy track.”

The “competition” between the United States and the CCP is “wrong” with the United States. This is not a “competition”, but the United States‘ “all-round containment and suppression (of the CCP)”, which is a “zero-sum game of life and death”.

The Taiwan issue is “wrong” with the United States. “The United States bears an unshirkable responsibility for the Taiwan issue.”

The Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States is “wrong” with the United States. On the surface, the United States “proclaims freedom and openness, but in fact it forms gangs and engages in various closed and exclusive small circles.”

The “mistake” in planning the “Asia-Pacific version of NATO” lies with the United States. The United States “claims to maintain regional security, but actually provokes confrontation”; the United States “proclaims to promote regional prosperity, but actually intends to ‘decouple and break chains’ and undermine the process of regional integration.”

The reason why I put the above “wrong” and “right” in quotation marks is because this is what the CCP considers “wrong” and “right”. The actual “wrong” and “right” may be just the opposite.

If you want to specifically analyze the “wrong” and “right” of the above questions, you can write an article for each one.

The point here is not to specifically identify and analyze the “wrong” and “right” of each issue, but the logic and way the CCP thinks about issues.

Wise men from all over the world believe that the internal cause is the root cause of the occurrence, development and change of all things, while the external cause is secondary and auxiliary and can change with the change of the internal cause.

When encountering problems, wise men from ancient and modern times, at home and abroad, first of all do not look for external causes, but for internal causes. First of all, they do not blame others, but reflect on themselves. First find out and solve your own problems, and when the internal factors are straightened out, the external factors will naturally also be smoothed out.

Qin Gang’s way of looking at problems, or in other words, the way the CCP looks at problems, is exactly the opposite of wise men in ancient and modern China and abroad. He is an “external determinist”. When there is a problem in Sino-US relations, the external factors are the first to be blamed. It is others who are wrong, and “Lao Tzu” is right.

Whoever blames external factors for problems first, regardless of what he said specifically, must be wrong on the “external factor determinists”, which can almost be regarded as a law.

Second, issue a series of aggressive threats to the United States.

Qin Gang threatened: “If the U.S. does not step on the brakes and continues to drive down the wrong road, no amount of guardrails will be able to stop the derailment and rollover, and it will inevitably fall into conflict and confrontation.”

In other words, in Qin Gang’s view, the United States has already made a serious mistake. If it continues to make big mistakes, Sino-US relations will definitely “derail”, “overturn”, and fall into “conflict and confrontation”.

Qin Gang asked rhetorically: “Who will bear the disastrous consequences?” It means that if the United States does not listen to the CCP, does not correct its mistakes, and continues to persist in its mistakes, it will inevitably lead to “disastrous consequences.”

Qin Gang also criticized the “competition” between the United States and the CCP, claiming that the so-called “competition” in the United States is “a big gamble based on the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future and destiny of mankind.”

It means that the so-called “competition” by the United States will endanger the fundamental interests of the Chinese people, the fundamental interests of the American people, the future and destiny of all mankind, and bring catastrophe to the entire planet.

Qin Gang also said alarmistly: “If the Taiwan issue is not handled well, the relationship between China and the United States will be shaken.” How to shake the mountain? Is the CCP going to fight a nuclear war with the United States? Is this a nuclear threat?

Chinese traditional culture advocates “Zhongzheng Peace”. What is Zhongzheng? There is no “over”, and there is no “less than”, but “center” and “right”, which is just right; what is peace? Peace of mind is also.

The Chinese Confucian classic “The Doctrine of the Mean” says: “The one who is moderate is the foundation of the world, and the one who is harmonious is the Dao of the world.”

Those who truly achieve “Zhongzheng Peace” cultivate themselves, regulate their families, govern the country, and bring peace to the world, with infinite power and invincibility.

What Qin Gang said, contrary to the concept of “Zhongzheng Peace”, is purely “false, big, and empty” extremely aggressive and ruthless remarks.

People who threaten others at every turn are often very weak inside. It’s also almost a law.

Third, in the eyes of the CCP, the United States is the biggest enemy of the CCP.

Judging from Qin Gang’s attack on the United States, the United States is undoubtedly the biggest enemy of the CCP.

The United States is the number one power in the world today and the leader of the entire free world.

In the more than 40 years since the CCP implemented “reform and opening up” in December 1978, the CCP has benefited the most from the US market, capital, technology, talents, and financial services.

The United States is one of the countries of choice for families, children, and grandchildren of senior CCP officials to study, immigrate, and invest.

Deng Zhifang, the son of Deng Xiaoping, the second-generation leader of the Communist Party of China, studied at the University of Rochester in the United States and received a doctorate in quantum physics; Hu Haiqing, the daughter of Hu Jintao, the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, immigrated to the United States a long time ago; Xi Mingze, the daughter of the current top leader of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, studied at Harvard University in the United States.

Yang Jiechi, former member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office, and Wolf Warriors diplomat, his wife and daughter have lived in the United States for more than ten years.

In 2021, Brian O’Shea, a professional American investigative expert, confirmed that Yang Jiechi’s wife, Le Jiamei, had been living in Washington DC, the capital of the United States, at 2301 S ST NW Washington DC from 2001 to 2021. The property, owned by the Chinese government, is appraised at $8,128,520.

Yang Jiechi’s daughter, Yang Jiale, lived in Apartment 1912, Building 60, Riverside Blvd, New York, from September 2010 to 2021 (60 Riverside Blvd, Apt 1912, New York). The owner of this apartment is Yan Jingbo, the date of purchase is September 1, 2011, and the purchase price is $1,777,862.

Yang Jiale also has another American address, which is located in Apartment 25L, Building 350 West 42nd Street, New York (350 W 42nd St Apt 25L, New York). Information shows that she has owned the address since August 2015. The owner of this property is He Zhe, the date of purchase is November 7, 2014, and the purchase price is $1,660,000.

According to the Hong Kong media “Mirror”, Yang Jiale was admitted to Yale University in the United States in 2011 with a full scholarship. Previously, she studied at Sidwell Friends School, a prestigious private school in Washington.

Historically, the United States has repeatedly helped the CCP in times of crisis.

In 1969, the Soviet Union was preparing to launch a “surgical” nuclear strike against the CCP. It was the United States that tipped off the CCP, averting a nuclear war and saving the CCP from danger.

In 1972, when the CCP fell into a huge dilemma in domestic and foreign affairs due to the Cultural Revolution and anti-Soviet and anti-American, American President Nixon visited China and once again saved the CCP from danger.

In 1978, when the CCP was on the verge of collapse after ten years of Cultural Revolution and had to carry out “reform and opening up” to save itself, the United States opened its door to the CCP and saved the CCP again.

In the 1990s, when the Communist regimes in the Soviet Union and Eastern European countries collapsed one after another, and the CCP was facing a crisis of party collapse, the United States once again opened the door to the CCP, and the CCP took the opportunity to become the world‘s second largest economy.

However, the CCP has never been grateful to the United States.

Now, the CCP has become the second largest economy after the United States. It seems that the CCP has become rich and powerful and can challenge the United States.

Qin Gang’s threatening words against the United States are very extreme. It seems that if the U.S. does not listen to the CCP, the CCP will fight the U.S. to the death and destroy the entire human race, and it will not hesitate to do so.

Fourth, the CCP is deliberately creating external enemies and diverting domestic conflicts.

When Qin Gang talked about the CCP’s “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy”, it was full of “Wolf Warrior”. He said: “When wolves get in the way and wolves attack, Chinese diplomats must ‘dance with wolves’ to defend their home and country.”

Who is the “wolves blocking the way, and wolves attacking” here?

Judging from Qin Gang’s strong criticisms, stern criticisms, and threats against the United States, it is undoubtedly that “American imperialism” was first mentioned. The fault is the United States. The United States blocked the way of the CCP. The United States launched an “attack” on the CCP. The CCP must dispatch “wolf warriors” to fight the United States to the end.

Where does the “defense of the home and the country” here come from?

Looking back, it may have come from the slogan “Resist US Aggression, Aid Korea, Defend the Home and the Country” put forward by the CCP in 1950. And that slogan is a big lie.

At that time, it was not the United States that launched a war of aggression against North Korea, but North Korea launched a war of aggression against South Korea, with the aim of unifying the Korean peninsula under the banner of communism. In order to fight against the invaders, the United Nations led by the United States landed on the Korean Peninsula. At that time, the United States did not invade China, nor did it threaten the home and country of the Chinese people.

Today, Qin Gang mentioned “defending the family and the country” again, which is also a big lie. The United States is not the enemy of the Chinese people, let alone the number one enemy of the Chinese people.

If you turn to modern history, discard all stereotypes, calm down, and take a serious look, you will find that for more than 100 years, the country that has helped the Chinese people the most in the world is the United States. See my article “Why the CCP Always Scolds the United States” published on The Epoch Times on December 1, 2019.

Qin Gang deliberately confuses the relationship between the CCP and China, and the relationship between the CCP and the Chinese people.

The CCP has been in power for 74 years, and it has been oppressing and deceiving the Chinese people for 74 years. The public grievances accumulated in 1974 have reached the critical point of a big explosion.

During the “White Paper Movement” that broke out in 21 provinces and 207 colleges and universities in China last November, some people shouted the slogan “Communist Party step down”. During the “White Hair Movement” that broke out from Wuhan to Qingdao from February to March this year, some people said, “‘The people are not afraid of death, so how can they be afraid of death’? They (the CCP) are doing bad things and will be condemned by everyone, and they will surely perish. “

Qin Gang made the United States the number one enemy and incited hatred against the United States. One important reason is to divert domestic conflicts and transfer the Chinese people’s dissatisfaction with the CCP to their hatred of the United States.

epilogue

Why did Qin Gang claim that the United States is wrong and the CCP is right? Why did Qin Gang threaten the United States with extreme language? Why does Qin Gang regard the United States as the biggest enemy of the CCP? Why did Qin Gang use anti-US to divert domestic conflicts?

The key reason is: the CCP is a party guided by Marxism-Leninism.

What is the essence of Marxism-Leninism? If summed up in four words, it would be “high pressure” and “deceit.” If summed up in three words, it would be “false, evil, and fighting.” If summed up in two words, it would be “evil religion.”

The Epoch Times

Editor in charge: Gao Yi