Fendt tractor with mower on fire: heavy respiratory protection required

On Tuesday, the Espasingen, Wahlwies and Kernstadt departments were alerted at 4:38 p.m. to a tractor fire on the municipal connection between Espasingen and Wahlwies.

When the first emergency services arrived, the rear of the larger Fendt agricultural machine was already fully engulfed in flames. Firefighting was immediately started with several teams wearing heavy respiratory protection and using several tubes.

