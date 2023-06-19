Employers are taking action when working from home

New levels of escalation in the home office dispute: is there more surveillance and wage losses?

In the USA, employers want to bring their employees back to the office, but they are reluctant. The companies are therefore considering tougher means – also in this country?

Return to the office: workers want it, employees resist.

The big return to the office is picking up speed. Many companies are tightening their home office regulations and asking their employees to return to the planned workplace, as reported by CH Media. But what if the workforce does not comply with the new requirements? This is evidently the case, and that is why more and more action is being taken.

