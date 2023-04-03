Online message – Monday 04/03/2023

caution trap | Warning of SMS with supposed tax claims (BayLfSt)

The Bavarian State Office for Taxes (BayLfSt) is currently warning against text messages via SMS with supposed tax claims.

The BayLfSt advises caution:

Citizens are currently receiving more and more text messages in which a supposedly outstanding amount is reminded by the tax office. The bailiff threatens to confiscate the household effects. The scammers demand that the outstanding amount be paid immediately via real-time bank transfer.

The tax administration never requests information about bank details via SMS. Notifications of additional payments are also only sent by the tax offices by post or by ELSTER.

The BayLfSt therefore advises deleting such text messages immediately. In addition, links should never be clicked on if you are not sure whether they come from a trustworthy source. Especially in such cases, never provide personal information.

Those: BayLfSt, press release from 3.4.2023 (il)

