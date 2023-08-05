Watch out Union and Junior fans! Forbidden to wear team jerseys in the stadium

In the prelude to the meeting between Unión Magdalena y Junior de Barranquilla, scheduled for this Saturday, August 5 at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium in Valleduparlocal authorities implemented strict measures to ensure the safety, comfort and coexistence of all attendees.

Also read: How much does the ticket cost to see the Unión Magdalena-Junior classic in Valledupar? you can buy it now

The Local Security, Comfort and Coexistence Commission held a meeting last Thursday, during which important decisions were made for the development of the match corresponding to the fourth date of League II-2023.

One of the salient aspects of these provisions is the ban on wearing team jerseys in the stadium. Both the followers of Unión Magdalena and the fervent fans of Junior de Barranquilla will not be able to wear the colors of their teams during the match.

Additionally, the prohibition of the entrance of baristas to the stadium was established, which is part of a strong security operation led by the Cesar Police. Said operation will include border closure for organized and unorganized barsin order to ensure a safe and controlled environment.

To guarantee an orderly entry process, it will be required that All fans present their citizenship card before entering the stadium. A perimeter fence will be implemented one block from the stadium to carry out this filter.

also established the ban on consumption and sale of alcoholic beverages inside the stadium.

Do not stop reading: Belts and bags prohibited: Strong restrictions for the classic Unión Magdalena-Junior in Valledupar

Regarding the presence of minors, Children over 7 years old will be allowed inas long as they are accompanied by one of their parents and present their respective identification.

the doors of the stadium will open from 1 pm., allowing fans and soccer fans in the Caribbean region to enjoy the classic.

It is important to take into account that the entry of objects such as umbrellas, firearms, sharps, food, bottles, bags, backpacks and straps with buckles. In addition, it is prohibited to access the field of play and carry any type of pyrotechnic material.

Tickets are still available for a value of $50,000 for the Western Grandstand and $35,000 for the Eastern Grandstand. These can be purchased at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau Stadium ticket office, located at Carrera 18A #20-15, Guatapurí neighborhood, or through the Taqui’s web page. Notably, as of noon on Friday, a significant number of tickets had already been sold out.

With these measures and restrictions, the authorities seek to ensure that the classic between Unión Magdalena and Junior de Barranquilla takes place in a safe environment and filled only with soccer passion for all fans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

