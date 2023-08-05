Home » Idris, journalist and Juventus fan has died
Idris, journalist and Juventus fan has died

Idris, journalist and Juventus fan has died

AND died in Brescia Idrisknown to the general public above all thanks to the program “Quelli che il calcio”. Edrissa Sannehthis is the full name of the journalist, originally from Gambia e great Juventus fan, he was 72 years old.

The journalist and commentator from Brescia by adoption he died in the Poliambulanza of the Lombard capital, where – according to “Bresciaoggi”, a newspaper of which he was a collaborator – he had been hospitalized for three weeks. His funeral will be celebrated on Monday 7 August at 11 in the parish church of Bedizzole, where he had started a family.

Passionate about jazz, tennis and cooking, in 2005 he had also participated in the “Isola dei Famosi” but his notoriety on the small screen remains indelibly linked to the transmission “Quelli che il calcio” with Fabio Fazio. “Dear Idris, how many memories and how many laughs! Thank you for your friendship and your irony. The years we spent together were beautiful. You will be missed a lot”. Fabio Fazio wrote it on twitter.

I had the choice between two scholarships – he said – one in the United States and one in Perugia. I went through the Sahara desert, I took a plane to fly to Rome: I had won the prize for literature awarded by the president of the Republic of Senegal. Then from Perugia I moved to BresciaI finished my studies, I started working as a DJ in discos and on the radio”. From the radio, the great leap to TV.

I get a text message with Idris’s number. I smile: as always. Then my blood freezes!”, writes sui Social Marino Bartolettiwho was the creator ofQuelli che il calcio, then reporting the message received from Idris’s family: “Hello dear friends, Idris Sanneh left this earth today, on Friday, his favorite day, accompanied by his Women and lots of Love. The lack we will feel is only surpassed by the extraordinary nature of his life, his teachings and his heart… His presence will be renewed every day in the hearts and actions of all of us… Inchallah Dad”.

