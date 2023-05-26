watched| A passenger plane flies with its door open in South Korea

Government officials and airlines said that a passenger opened the door of the plane during an Asiana flight before it landed safely at a South Korean airport on Friday.

The South Korean Ministry of Transportation stated that the passengers of the plane tried to prevent the man from opening the door, but he managed to open it partially in the end.

And spread on social networking sites videos of scenes from inside the Korean plane, and panic appeared on its passengers.

The plane, carrying 194 people, was heading to Daegu, southeastern South Korea, from Jeju Island, in the south of the country.

This trip usually takes one hour, but the authorities did not disclose how long the door remained open.

According to the airline, the police arrested the unknown person who opened the door, whose motives were not immediately known.

The plane included athletes who planned to attend track and field events in Ulsan, another city in the southeast of the country.

Officials at the Ministry of Transport revealed that the incident caused panic to a number of passengers on the plane, but no one was injured, although some of them were taken to the hospital for evaluation and examinations.

