News

Water and electricity distribution agencies in Morocco celebrate World Water Day

Water and electricity distribution agencies in Morocco celebrate World Water Day
Electronic science – Muhammad Kamashin

The Independent Agency for Water and Electricity Distribution in the province of Larache organized a communication meeting on the occasion of World Water Day, March 21, 2023.

The activities of the communication meeting were inaugurated by the worker of the province of Larache at the agency’s headquarters and the general clerk of employment, in the presence of the director general of the Independent Agency for the Distribution of Water and Electricity in the region, the agency’s executives, and the guests of the meeting from elected officials, associatives, and media professionals.

At the beginning, Mohamed Chaoui, Director General of the Agency in Larache Province, delivered a detailed presentation that included a welcome to the attendees, and an explanation of the context of the meeting that coincides with the celebration of the World Water Day. Thus, he presented the outcome of the Agency’s work since his inauguration at the head of it two years ago, and considered it positive compared to the technical and service indicators.

The director of “La Rail” added that the meeting is an opportunity to evaluate the policies and bets of securing sources of supply. In his presentation, the director of the agency referred to the strategic vision adopted by Morocco since independence, starting with the policy of building dams during the era of the late Hassan II, and ending with the integrated strategy during the era of King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory. By completing the construction of dams, adopting the Green Morocco project, and linking water basins among them.

The speaker talked about the strategies adopted by the state, such as desalinating sea water, adopting sustainable development, and working to change the way of thinking.

….

Al-Sunhaji presented from the frameworks of the independent agency the strategic plan 2023-2027 based on the strategic directions of the state, and thus indicated ways to improve the profitability of the water network in the region, commercial management and customer management, parallel projects, the investment budget 2023, constraints and payment of dues, the problem of water and disinfection tariffs, The problem of embezzlement and other issues of interest.

After that, the worker of the province of Larache intervened, who appreciated the effort made by the state to secure water, which found positive interaction on the part of the heads of the councils and all the associative and media actors.

The district worker thanked the frameworks of the independent agency for their efforts to fulfill obligations towards citizens and towards the guardianship authorities, urging everyone to continue the effort.

After that, the director of the agency, in the presence of the region’s worker, received the “ISO” quality certificate.

After that, the official delegation visited the underground tunnel works in Shaaban and CDG divisions at a value of 80 million dirhams. They also visited the Bakara water reservoir, where explanations were given about the emergency program to provide the residents of the northern regions with potable water through the completion of mobile seawater desalination plants with the aim of mitigating the effects of drought, by allocating 6 stations, out of 26 stations for the northern regions, which will be completed within 8 months, at a cost of 95 million dirhams

