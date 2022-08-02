Home News Water leak, Feltrina closed for ten hours in Trevignano
News

Water leak, Feltrina closed for ten hours in Trevignano

by admin
Water leak, Feltrina closed for ten hours in Trevignano

No traffic from 8 to 18 on 2 August for one kilometer for an Ats road construction site. Circulation diverted to the slip road of the Venetian Pedemontana

TREVIGNANO. Tomorrow 2 August from 8 to 18 traffic interrupted for about 1 kilometer on the SR 349 ​​Feltrina due to works related to a water leak. The interruption will be ten hours, the time estimated by the company ATS spa to repair the leak.

The section concerned is in the municipality of Trevignano. “Unfortunately this is an emergency and it is necessary to intervene immediately also for the safety of motorists – explains the general manager of Veneto Strade, Silvano Vernizzi – traffic will be diverted to the slip road of the Pedemontana Veneta di Signoressa in order to avoid inconvenience to the ‘user”.

The deviation authorized by the SIS Scpa, the company that manages the Pedemontana, will allow the work area to be bypassed. The workers of Veneto Strade are already preparing the mandatory signs to direct motorists.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on July 21, 2022

You may also like

[Geographic Review Line]Changbai Times Review: Strive to draw...

Omar Monestier, director of ‘Messaggero Veneto’ and ‘Il...

C919 completes the forensic test flight “Flower of...

Salerno, some migrants disembarked from the Ocean Viking...

Cencenighe, the roof of the PalaCence burns

Covid, August opens with a truce. But Centaurus...

Centauro dies in the impact against a car...

Treviso, Raimondo Tauro, historical co-founder of the Meeting,...

Shooting in the center of breaking latest news,...

Fire in a field in Sedegliano, a thousand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy