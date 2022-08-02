No traffic from 8 to 18 on 2 August for one kilometer for an Ats road construction site. Circulation diverted to the slip road of the Venetian Pedemontana

TREVIGNANO. Tomorrow 2 August from 8 to 18 traffic interrupted for about 1 kilometer on the SR 349 ​​Feltrina due to works related to a water leak. The interruption will be ten hours, the time estimated by the company ATS spa to repair the leak.

The section concerned is in the municipality of Trevignano. “Unfortunately this is an emergency and it is necessary to intervene immediately also for the safety of motorists – explains the general manager of Veneto Strade, Silvano Vernizzi – traffic will be diverted to the slip road of the Pedemontana Veneta di Signoressa in order to avoid inconvenience to the ‘user”.

The deviation authorized by the SIS Scpa, the company that manages the Pedemontana, will allow the work area to be bypassed. The workers of Veneto Strade are already preparing the mandatory signs to direct motorists.