“We are building the best government program in the history of Neiva” Germán Casagua

The ‘Citizen Builders’ continue to reach all the communes and corregimientos of the Municipality, with the aim of continuing to build collectively and inclusively, the best government program for Neiva of the candidate for Mayor Germán Casagua. On this occasion, the participatory strategy reached commune 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the capital of the department of Huila.

Said strategy has been developed from a practical exercise with the Neivanos, with which the key points have been to publicize problems and propose proposals from different thematic axes, thus promoting citizen participation.

In this way, in communes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, Neivanos made known their approaches to what should be recovered in each sector and what should be worked on to meet different needs. Thus, among the most decisive problems is security, qualified as the one that should receive the most attention.

Additionally, there are other problems such as the improvement of road and educational infrastructure, the need to promote entrepreneurship, strategic infrastructure works, maintenance of community booths, greater institutional presence, cultural and sports offer.

for young people, among others; all of these focused on improving the quality of life of Neivans.

In this sense, Germán Casagua, candidate for Mayor of Neiva, highlighted the importance of these spaces for the communities: “Very happy and pleased to see the way in which people have received the ‘Citizen Buildings’, that shows the interest of people to recover Neiva. We are building this government program from the communes, from the neighborhoods, not from a desk, that is why it has been inclusive and participatory”.

applauded strategy

The ‘Citizen Builders’ strategy has been praised and applauded by the community that needed to be heard. This is the case of Lina María Oviedo, a resident of commune 7, who stressed that what Neiva needs to be recovered is investment and respect for the public.

“These spaces where the community is approached to make known what they think have been very important, because they are specific issues that are being handled and there the community is allowed to express what we think about different issues, such as the environment, security, among others. Thanks to the engineer Casagua for this opportunity to sit down with the community, so that we can express what hurts us, ”he said.

For her part, Flor Amaya, a resident of commune 6, mentioned: “I think these spaces are great, it’s the first time I’ve come to a meeting like this where a candidate for mayor is looking at how he’s going to do his government program so that the community contributes its good ideas.”

The importance of listening to communities

Since the ‘Citizen Constructions’ began in the capital of the department of Huila, the community has expressed feeling truly taken into account, for which reason they could not hide their joy at being able to give their contributions to the program of the government of Germán Casagua.

One of them is Arquilo Tovar Hernández, a resident of commune 8, who said: “What we do at these thematic roundtables is very important because we make our problems known, we are the ones who suffer them firsthand, before one saw that they did it from a desk, now it is different and they listen to our needs.”

For his part, Nelson Ardila, a resident of commune 9, stated: “These spaces for participation not only allow us to identify failures, but also allow the integration of people from the neighborhoods, thus, with this union, we can achieve development for our sectors.”

Finally, María Emira Fernández, a resident of commune 10, stated: “This has not been done since 1999, this is a government program because the community is integrated. We need someone who loves Neiva very much and who, with that, manages to get her back.”

In this way, the ‘Citizen Builders’ will continue to reach the communes and corregimientos of the Municipality, in order to continue consolidating the best and most inclusive government program in the history of Neiva.

