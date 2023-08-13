“We are doing what corresponds to us so that we have a calm electoral process”: mayoress

The mayoress Virna Johnson delivered part of the actions that the district administration is carrying out in order to offer guarantees for the normal development of the regional elections on October 29.

During the forum ‘Advances of the electoral process’, organized by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the president of the Samarios reminded the head of the public ministry, Margarita Cabello, that from the District Mayor’s Office the complaints were filed before the National Council Electoral for extemporaneous advertising and propaganda, for which there are several ongoing investigations.

In terms of public order, the mayoress mentioned: “We are also concerned about this aspect, we had a meeting in Bogotá with the Minister of Defense and the director of the Police, they told us that a crash plan will be put forward to mitigate the risks of constraint electoral and insecurity indexes”.

In her speech before the forum, Virna Johnson indicated that, to date, the District has held 7 sessions of the Electoral Monitoring Commission, with the attendance of delegates from parties, political movements, significant groups of citizens, delegates from the public ministry and the Electoral Observation Mission.

recommendations

The following recommendations arose from the sessions of the Electoral Monitoring Commission:

1.- The information received by the Secretary of Government on electoral constraint activities obliges the Ombudsman to update the early warning on this matter.

2.- Establish a district mechanism to monitor and provide a timely and effective response to citizen complaints in electoral matters.

3.- Establish permanent channels of fluid communication between the National Commission and the District Electoral Monitoring Commission.

4.- Advance an electoral risk mitigation strategy with the participation of citizens and organizations dedicated to electoral observation.

“We are doing everything that corresponds to us and generating alerts to the different control entities so that we have a calm electoral process,” said the president of the Samarios.

Regarding logistics, the Mayor’s Office allocated resources to support the Registry in computer equipment, rental of 87 vehicles, office supplies, food, rental of the site for the counts and the acquisition of triclave coffers.

In Santa Marta, 75 polling stations will function and the district counts will be held in the convention center of the Estelar Santamar hotel.

