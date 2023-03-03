Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira recovered the smile of victory, which allows him to return to the group of the eight best in national football. The technical director Alejandro Restrepo praised what the team had done and even more so in a place where the three points for Matecaña were elusive. “Congratulate the group for winning a very important game in a place where the club hadn’t done it for a long time and I think that it shows that we are here to compete, to continue being protagonists of the League if we continue to play games like these, with dignity, with courageously, with the integrity that we did it.”

Practical match for Matecaña

“To highlight, in the first half of the setup phase, the good height that our midfielders could find, who always brought risk to the rival’s wingers, I think Arley could have been a little deeper. The great positioning of Juan Pablo Zuluaga who began to find space in midfield and the courage of our defensive trio who was able to play in midfield”.

Good match by Yeison Suárez

“I think Yeison has just given a message to players who play little or don’t play, about what it means to be a professional, I think he played in the first game last semester and didn’t do it anymore, he went to many as an alternative, in that Carlos Ramírez plays a position, who is a captain, a benchmark for the team, so it was difficult for us to line him up but we always trust him a lot and above all that he is very receptive, he never has a bad face of disgust at a decision, on the contrary it seems that this would strengthen him the most”, pointed out the coach of the Risaraldenses.

Aldair, one of the figures

One of the important players for the victory was goalkeeper Aldair Quintana, who was able to get a clean sheet for the first time this season and is regaining his level and confidence. “We must highlight the effort that the group made in the physical part, we are happy with this victory, it was important to win to get back to the eight, now think about Sunday, we also have a great rival in front and we want to continue adding In the table”.

They dedicated it to Yesus

Jhonny Vásquez, captain of Deportivo Pereira, sent a message to Yesus Cabrera after his injury. “A victory that strengthens us because we had been hit a bit, not because of the defeat in the city of Montería against Jaguares, but because of the injury to our friend Yesus. This victory dedicated to him, we were a little uncomfortable, in the days before this game we were not together, he is a very important person for us, for the dressing room because of his career.

Positions table

1. America. 13 points

2. Golden Eagles. 12

3. Boy. 10

4. National. 9

5. Bucaramanga. 9

6. Deportivo Pereira. 9

7. Jaguars. 8

8. Meal. 7

9. Envigado. 7

10. Millionaires. 6

11. Cali. 6

12. Santa Fe. 6

13. Junior. 6

14. Union Magdalena. 6

15. Equity. 6

16. Tolima. 5

17. Medellín. 5

18. Once Caldas. 5

19. Oil Alliance. 4

20. Athletic Huila. 1

This is how date 7 will be played

Today. 8:10 p.m. Bucaramanga vs Once Caldas

Saturday. 2:00pm La Equidad vs Alianza Petrolera

4:10pm Envigado vs Santa Fe

6:20 p.m. Union Magdalena vs Jaguares

8:30 p.m. Medellín vs. Golden Eagles

Sunday. 3:30 p.m. Millionaires vs Deportivo Cali

5:40 pm Pasto vs. National

7:50pm Deportivo Pereira vs Deportes Tolima

Monday. 8:00 p.m. Atlético Huila vs. Boyacá Chico