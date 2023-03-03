The fire broke out in the house where a sixty-five-year-old man with limited mobility lived.

A man from Mitrovica (65) burned in his house in a fire that broke out last night around 7:30 p.m. The fire broke out in Kuzminska Street 94, where a sixty-five-year-old man with limited mobility lived alonein an unconditioned house without electricity.

It is assumed that the cause of the fire was a candle, which, according to neighbors, was constantly burning in the house. The fire and police units immediately came to the scene, and found the man’s body on the bed.

