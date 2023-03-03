Home Sports Rapid sign 20-year-old forward Mayulu
Sports

Rapid sign 20-year-old forward Mayulu

by admin
Rapid sign 20-year-old forward Mayulu

Rapid announced a commitment for the coming season on Friday. Striker Fally Mayulu is coming on a free transfer from second division club Blau Weiß Linz in the summer and has been given a contract until 2027. “We are very happy. It’s a player who can be very valuable for us in the future,” said Rapid’s sporting director Markuskatzer about the 20-year-old Frenchman.

Mayulu joined VfL Wolfsburg’s second team in the 2020/21 season from the RC Lens youth team. The 1.93 m tall attacker has been playing in Austria since February 2022 and has played 33 competitive games for Linz since then, scoring eleven goals and providing seven assists.

See also  Brutal Sundays - Umbrella gesture, figurative gesture of vulgarity, "prankster" gestures: the most absurd disqualifications of the weekend

You may also like

Wales’ tally of professional players increased to 25...

Sad anniversary, the last Czechs were ahead by...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

ÖFB: stadium discussion before hit against Sweden

Juve paying attention to Rome and Liverpool, Inter...

A single fan in the Sudtirol curve in...

Pérez won the first practice session at the...

Ambrosini’s drama: “My son has type 1 diabetes”

Curry’s comeback time exposed!Kerr revealed that he is...

Achraf Hakimi and the allegations of rape: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy