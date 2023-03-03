Rapid announced a commitment for the coming season on Friday. Striker Fally Mayulu is coming on a free transfer from second division club Blau Weiß Linz in the summer and has been given a contract until 2027. “We are very happy. It’s a player who can be very valuable for us in the future,” said Rapid’s sporting director Markuskatzer about the 20-year-old Frenchman.

Mayulu joined VfL Wolfsburg’s second team in the 2020/21 season from the RC Lens youth team. The 1.93 m tall attacker has been playing in Austria since February 2022 and has played 33 competitive games for Linz since then, scoring eleven goals and providing seven assists.