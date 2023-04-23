Home » Forza Motorsport in refinement phase, 20 circuits at launch, confirmed in 2023
Forza Motorsport in refinement phase, 20 circuits at launch, confirmed in 2023

Turn 10 released a new one today Community Update in which we mainly talked about the contents of Forza Horizon 5but a brief mention of the eagerly awaited new has also found its place Forza Motorsport.

Regarding their new car simulator, the guys at Turn 10 explained that the title it is currently being finished, the last pre-launch where the team fixes the last few balance issues, makes graphical optimizations and makes sure everything is ready for launch. The developers also reiterated that the game will be released later in the yearthus dispelling the fears of those who thought of a postponement to next year.

The studio also informs us that the game will have 20 circuits at launch (list to be revealed soon), with more to come post-launch: by the way, we’re invited to vote which post-launch circuits we want in the official forum of the game.

We expect that Forza Motorsport will be one of the great protagonists of the Xbox Showcase in June: stay tuned for all the news!

