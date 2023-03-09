Julian Andres Santa

Commemorations for women, who deserve equal conditions and opportunities in their sports, just like men, will never be enough. Yesterday the first lady of the department, Natalia Sierra, shared with some athletes from Risaralda from different disciplines, in addition to the Risaralda Secretary of Sport, Recreation and Culture with Luis Eduardo Duque and the Secretary of Women, Family and Social Development with its owner Elizabeth Diosa .

The meeting point was in the Plaza del Progreso in Dosquebradas, where the athletes traveled by Megabus to the Cuba interchange. Among those present were the soccer player Ana María Guzmán, the volleyball player Laura Zapata and the gymnast Angelica Mesa, among others.

Representatives of the fighting woman

This was stated by Laura Zapata, from the Colombian volleyball team. “As women we feel very proud and very happy and grateful to have this type of space, women over time have had to make a constant fight to assert their rights, thanks to the perseverance, discipline and verraquera it has been possible to see progress, I feel very proud to represent my department and my country because I always work to leave it high and to be an example for the youngest girls who also dream”.

For her part, the national champion soccer player with the Risaralda U-17 team, Ana Milé González, expressed: “Being a woman is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me, being a sportswoman is something that is not seen every day, I am lucky to be able to have the gift of playing soccer and on behalf of everyone I do it in the best way and I am very happy to be an ambassador for women athletes”.