"We have collected 44 thousand tons of solid waste in the District": Atesa

"We have collected 44 thousand tons of solid waste in the District": Atesa

By: Lisbeth Aconcha Yepes
Journalist THE INFORMER

The Public Service Company, Atesa, completes 6 months of operation in the District. In this period he has achieved sweep 70 thousand kilometers of streets, which allows you to meet the objective that has been set for prevent pollution in public spaces and contribute to a cleaner city.

Rafael Meneses, legal representative of Atesa

This was evidenced in the year-end season, since this demanded the prestoration of public service cleanliness and the activities organized by the District administration were complied with.

It may interest you: Atesa invested $14 billion to strengthen its operating capacity

For its part, on December 30, 2022, Atesa implemented three new teams that they began to operate in the city, among those; the side loading equipment, uni lava container new and the anti role team which is in charge of moving and taking the containers to the Palangana sanitary landfill.


The ‘Palangana’ sanitary landfill is in optimal conditions to provide a good service to the community.

“We have made approaches with private companies such as Fenoco to solve and search for an issue of rapprochement with the communities in the alternate track themebecause it is a permanent generation of waste and they are also being affected by this process, the idea is to work together with all the entities that are willing to partner with us to make an improvement in the provision of the service”, indicated the Engineer.

You may also be interested in: “Atesa will bring new investments for cleaning the city”: Essmar

See also  Xi Jinping: We are all a family, we are all brothers and sisters, our tomorrow will be better-Xinhua

Similarly, Meses ensures that in the coming months Atesa will seek to solve and address the issue of the final solution to the final disposal of waste in the District and start the operation and the reinforcement of said operation, implementing the 3 new equipment that the company has to provide better service and support communities to strengthen the collection route.


340 new containers have been implemented, with which greater operational efficiency in the city will be guaranteed, given the technical characteristics and capacities.

EcoAtesa

It is a strategy led by the utility to improve the provision of the service, With this, days of collection of useless bulky items such as; debris, furniture, refrigerators, mattressesto prevent them from being put around the containers and taken to the Palangana landfill.

To access this service, citizens or community leaders make a request to the company for the sector and Atesa schedules a cleaning and collection operation of this type of waste, to prevent it from reaching the containers and to give the solution to people who do not know what to do with an old piece of furniture.

Read more: Atesa puts a mechanical sweeper at the service of Santa Marta

For this project, the area of ​​operations of Atesa allocated a dump-type vehicle with a capacity of 7 cubic meters of volume and 8 tons of weightwhich will meet the requirements of the community for free, based on a schedule that is defined by the requests made by users through the free national hotline 01800 416 853.


Atesa has provided solutions in the District, given the different requests that have been made for the provision of the service.

See also  Scientific Guidelines for Developing my country's Digital Economy - China Daily

Palangana Landfill

‘Basin’ has been used to dispose of the District’s solid waste, for several months it has received a visit from the provident attorney, regional attorney, Secretary of Planning, the Santa Marta Public Services Company, Essmar and the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Magdalena, Corpamag. Entities that They praised the state in which the landfill is located.

Similarly, in the winter season follow-up was carried out pools where leachate is stored, in which it was evidenced that the sanitary landfill of palangana is with ability to resist rain.

See more: Atesa delivered balance of its operations in Santa Marta

For that reason, Atesa resumed the license in the area to continue using this dump for 8 months. Given this, the public service company will continue to work to ensure that the people who live close to this sector are not affected.

