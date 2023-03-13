Today, Monday, the European Union Representative to Palestine, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, expressed his concern about the current situation in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Burgsdorff indicated, during a visit by a delegation of diplomatic corps, today, to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, east of Jerusalem, and the old city of the city, that the union is doing its best to prevent eviction decisions in this neighborhood.

The representative of the European Union, who was briefed on the developments in the situation and orders to evacuate Palestinian families, affirmed the European Union’s rejection of the policies that are taking place in the city of Jerusalem by the occupation, which are considered contrary to international law.

The tour included a visit to dozens of Palestinian homes whose residents are threatened with eviction in the city of Jerusalem, the latest of which was the eviction order against the Salem family in Sheikh Jarrah, and the Sub Laban family in the Old City.

The delegation, which met Palestinian families threatened with displacement in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, included about 25 diplomats from European Union countries, where they listened to the suffering of citizens due to the Israeli occupation measures.

The delegation met the Salem family, one of the families that received an Israeli notice to vacate their home in which they have lived for more than 70 years, and also visited the rest of the homes threatened with eviction there.

The delegation went to the Old City and visited the Sub Laban family, one of the families whose house is only tens of meters away from Al-Aqsa Mosque and has remained steadfast for more than 30 years, trying to preserve the house, which was coveted by herds of settlers who are supported by dozens of settlement institutions.