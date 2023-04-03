In some cantons of the province of Loja, just a few weeks before the new authorities take office, the transition process is not taking place as established, as reported by the mayor-elect of the Espíndola canton, Álvaro García Ontaneda.

On May 14, those who were elected to the different dignities will occupy their positions. However, García Ontaneda, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that there is concern because they have not received any information from the outgoing administration.

“We have made the requirements in writing, as determined by law, but there is no response.”

According to the authority, it is necessary to know about issues related to the conditions in which the City Council is and human resources: plant and contracted personnel. “We know that new officials have recently joined.” In addition, financial information, machinery and the employment situation of employees. “There are complaints that even the Municipality is in arrears with the IESS because workers cannot access unsecured loans,” he said.

Job

Regarding his work, he revealed that, despite the inconveniences presented, he currently defines his work team, which, according to their profiles, will occupy the different departments and municipal areas. “The interest is that they are professionals from this canton that accompany the work.”

It is the third time that the authority reaches the mayor’s office of Espíndola, it did so a few years ago, for two consecutive periods (2005-2009 and 2009-2014).

Priority

To attend to the road area, one of the most urgent needs of the canton, he explained that they will carry out coordinated work with the parish governments and the Prefecture of Loja, to intervene through agreements.

Another priority is the relocation of “the garbage dump.” And projects that allow to improve connectivity, concluded the elected burgomaster.

collect

To find out about the transition process by the current administration, an interview was requested with the current mayor, Sonia Jiménez Jiménez, but there was no response until the closing of this edition. (YO)