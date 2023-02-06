Mayor Virna Johnson hopes to further consolidate the city as a favorite destination for tourists. In a meeting with members of the Santa Marta hotel sector, they highlighted works and plans developed by the district administration in recent years. Likewise, they raised the idea of ​​continuing to position the Pearl of America as a world -class destination.

“In 2023, we will continue to consolidate ourselves as a favorite destination for foreigners”, stressed the mayor Virna Johnson during the meeting, in which the hotel sector highlighted its management, which allowed Santa Marta to register historical figures in 2022 in terms of hotel occupancy, entry of visitors through the air and land terminals, among others.

Mayor Virna Johnson will continue working to strengthen tourism in the city.

On the other hand, Carolina Ortega, manager of the Sanha Plus hotel indicated that; She is very grateful to the District Administration, taking into account that in the last 3 years they have had very good statistics in the hotel, she hopes that this year she will be surrounded by tourists and with large investments in tourism.

Works such as the Camellón de Bahía, the Camellón del Rodadero, the improvement of the road network in tourist areas, and certification of tourist providers to increase the competitiveness of the destination, are part of the actions carried out by the Departmental Administration, which are part of the District Development Plan of Mayor Virna Johnson.

“We have just had a very productive meeting with Mayor Virna Johnson, who listened to us about the sector’s proposals to continue working in coordination,” said Daniel Cabrales, manager of the Zuana hotel.

The mayor hopes to continue carrying out the necessary work to contribute to the tourism development of the Pearl of America, and that tourists and local travelers continue to be encouraged to visit the City.