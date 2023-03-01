In the midst of the various reactions generated by the national government’s Health Reform Bill, the Cambio Radical party presented an alternative proposal to President Gustavo Petro’s Health Reform.

The proposals

Among the main points raised in the proposal are:

Labor guarantees for human talent in health: “It is a commitment to this sector that became more evident during the pandemic. That is why we are looking for stable contracts and the prohibition of labor intermediation for doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel,” Motoa said.

The possibility for the patient to choose their health operator: “Competition creates conditions for quality and better care. Gustavo Petro’s Reform limits our free choice and we cannot allow it,” said Motoa.

That health resources do not remain in the hands of ‘politicians’: “We will not allow politicians to manage health resources, they will have the greatest transparency so that they are invested appropriately and so that the population has a good health service” , concluded the Valle del Cauca senator.

Care model: Each affiliate will be assigned to a primary provider and a highly resolving family and community-focused doctor -of their free choice-, located near their place of residence or work.

Human talent: The National Government will grant incentives for Higher Education Institutions that offer clinical, surgical and diagnostic specialties in medicine.

Resources

The senator of Radical Change, Carlos Fernando Motoa, said that “we will not allow politicians to manage health resources.”

Motoa stated that “in the Cambio Radical party we have always been aware of the need for a Reform that improves the health system in the country, we presented an initiative in 2018 and today before that improvised Health Reform of Gustavo Petro we present our proposal”.

