Weak Prime Minister and Parliament

Mian Shahbaz Sharif is the 31st Prime Minister of Pakistan. During this time, there have been many Prime Ministers who had the general impression that he was the weakest Prime Minister and some had the idea of ​​a strong Prime Minister. It is a fact that we cannot say about any prime minister that he was the most powerful prime minister. The reason is that in the presence of the bitter realities of Pakistani politics, the source of power is the people. The lenses of the head-glasses have never been made capable of, nor have they ever been injected with the power to express the power they possess. It is said about Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto that he was the most powerful Prime Minister in the history of the country, no doubt it was so but no one considers what was the real reason for his power. I have worked so much for the country and the nation, due to which they got strength. This may be partially true, but the main reason for their rise to power was the fall of Dhaka, after which the undemocratic forces of that time did not dare to intervene for some time, but still General Gul Hasan’s conspiracy and then General Zia imposed martial law and told that people are the source of power for the satisfaction of the hearts and minds as far as slogans are concerned, but we are the center of real power. After Bhutto, Mrs. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif definitely tried to become powerful in their own way, but

Yes, it is 100% true that Imran Khan was said to be the most powerful Prime Minister in the country’s history, even more powerful than Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The world continued to think of him as a powerful Prime Minister, but the poems he has started writing about General Bajwa after he was discharged from the Prime Ministership show that there is no Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who is weaker and less powerful than him. And it’s not over.

Unlike these powerful prime ministers, who is called the weakest prime minister in the country’s history, Muhammad Khan Junejo was elected as a member of the National Assembly from his constituency Sindhri in the non-partisan election of 1985. A Muslim League was formed under the umbrella of General Zia and one of the merits of the late Junejo was that he was a devotee of Pir Pagara and on the basis of this merit he was made the President and Prime Minister of the Muslim League on the recommendation of Pir Sahib.

Neither his own party nor his political heritage across the country, but they were shocked to see the steps taken by this weakest Prime Minister. He made the cabinet civil and above all, when General Zia was in the presidency with a lot of powers, he forced even military officers to travel in 800 cc cars. General Zia did not want to sign the agreement for the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan and think that even after four decades, if the credit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is given to the Army Chief, then the Army Chief who is the Chief Martial Law Administrator and fully loaded powers. There was also the President of the country with him, what would be the sign of his power, but this weakest Prime Minister asked Foreign Minister Zain Noorani to sign the Geneva Agreement against the will and intention of General Zia. I don’t know how General Zia drank this bitter sip. We don’t have any evidence, but according to the reliable sources of that time and the stories that appeared in the media later, when the Scud missiles were launched by Iran during the Iran-Iraq war, the United States had to read that it had fired these missiles. After Israel, it was only given to Afghan fighters, so how did it reach Iran? The weapons used by the US for the Afghan war were kept in the Ojri camp. When the Ojri camp tragedy happened on 10 April 1988, in which according to the international media, more than 93 people died and 1100 people were injured, while ten thousand tons of arms and ammunition were lost. Among the dead, the father of Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was a minister in the Junejo government at that time, also fell victim to this accident. But now General Zia’s patience was exhausted and this weak prime minister who in our opinion proved to be a more powerful prime minister than many, General Zia dismissed the Junejo government on 29 May 1988 with the undemocratic sword of 58 TOB.

Similarly, there have been many parliaments in the country’s history that have the honor of being powerful and the 1970 assembly that gave a unified constitution to the country was undoubtedly the most powerful assembly, but if you compare the previous assemblies with the current National Assembly. It can be called the weakest National Assembly, regarding which it was said that how many days will it last when there is no opposition, but let the readers put their hands on their hearts and tell them that the spokesmen of the people’s elected representatives for this house as time has passed. The most powerful constituencies are being challenged by this National Assembly and despite the threats of very serious consequences, they are not bowing down. If he stands up, then he can face big storms, the pharaohs of time are nothing in front of him. By the time this writing reaches you, the second round of negotiations between the government alliance and Tehreek-e-Insaaf will have been completed, there is no result, but hopefully, a direction will have been decided. It is the grace of the Supreme Court that considering the delicacy of the country’s situation, instead of issuing an order, it has given time to the politicians to come to a conclusion on their own. Some people are considering it as a result of Parliament’s challenge but it is not generally so and if the politicians cannot reach a consensus, remember that the hammer has not gone anywhere but has its place and it has started to swing with a new force. It has to be done, so take advantage of the time you have and reach a conclusion quickly in the interest of the country, keeping your personal interests above all else.