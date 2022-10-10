Bad weather returns to make a big voice over our country during the week that has just begun: after a hot and sunny period, rains and thunderstorms, even of strong intensity, are ready to return. Antonio Sanòdirector and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it announces that today a Mediterranean vortex will deepen on the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, triggering showers, also in the form of storms and violent gusts of wind. The biggest danger with this type of configuration concerns the stationary nature of thunderstorms that could persist for many hours in the same areas, causing flash floods in the most extreme cases.

The alert in progress

In addition, due to the counterclockwise movement of the currents, the cyclone will draw very hot air from the southern quadrants which, after crossing the sea and loaded with moisture, will provide a surplus of fuel (potential energy) for extreme weather events. What is expected is a high-risk configuration: locally they could also fall up to over 100/200 l / m2 of rain in a very short time, or the equivalent of the expected rainfall throughout the month.

Instability at least until 13 October

According to the latest updates, the areas to be kept under observation will initially be the two major islands, Lazio, Campania, Calabria and to follow also Basilicata and Puglia. These conditions of marked instability will last, alternating with temporary drier pauses, at least until Thursday 13 October, with the central-southern regions always targeted by severe thunderstorms. On the rest of Italy, however, things will go a little better, with partly cloudy or clear skies in a mild context during the day thanks to the temporary reinforcement of the high pressure.