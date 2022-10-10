Tomori’s goal at Juve has further extended the list of Rossoneri season scorers in the various competitions

Milan is the most international Italian team, and not from today: the trophies on the bulletin board say it, the huge following that the Rossoneri brand attracts all over the world certifies it. An undeclared – but evident – xenophile trend was also implemented in the construction of the 2022-23 squad: there are quality Italians, of course, but the first team counts 24 foreigners out of 30 elements, with 17 nationalities represented. The goal scored by Tomori at Juve on Saturday night is also the eleventh different signing on the Rossoneri scorers’ scoreboard this season, considering all competitions. With ten different countries in goal: France (Hernandez and Giroud), Italy (Pobega), Belgium (Saelemaekers), Portugal (Leao), Spain (Diaz), Bosnia (Krunic), Senegal (Ballo-Touré), Algeria (Bennacer) , Croatia (Rebic) and England (Tomori).

In Italy — Stefano Pioli does not mind such an extensive offensive participation: it helps him to make everyone feel really important, beyond the circumstance phrases. And after all, the Scudetto arrived even without a 20-goal bomber per championship: if anything, what really must never be missing is the man of heavy goals in big matches, and for this kind of missions there is Giroud. Among the Serie A teams, only two have distributed more goals than Milan: Napoli and Udinese. Spalletti in Cremona saw the addition of Lozano and Olivera, respectively goalscorers number 13 and 14 this season. Impressive. Nehuen Perez, on the other hand, is the 12th bianconero on target, an even more remarkable result considering that the Friulians do not play in the European cups, therefore they have fewer matches on the calendar. See also Former player: Whether Juventus can return to the title race depends not only on their own Inter Milan is more likely to have a sudden power outage – yqqlm

In Europa — The Neapolitan “cooperative of goals”, to put it as it used to be, has only one equal in Europe: Bayern, whose firepower has made 14 different players happy. In the top 5 European leagues – Opta data – Cologne and Rennes keep pace in this ranking (13 scorers); Marseille, Monaco, Arsenal, Udinese and Valencia (12); Real Madrid, Milan, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester City (11). Rossoneri in good company, therefore, waiting for the most awaited goal: the one that could unlock Charles De Ketelaere, so far crushed by the many eyes on him that he finds himself, after the economic effort made by the club to snatch him from Bruges.

