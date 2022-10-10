Vysokopillya (Kherson Front) – Pillars of smoke rise in the capital. Kiev is under attack again. Here it is, Putin’s response to the attack on the Kerch bridge in the Crimea. At least three explosions were heard around 8 am, after the sirens started to sound at 6.47. The central Shevchenkivski district was hit, at that hour full of people who went out to reach their workplace.