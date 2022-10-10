Home World That is why now the Ukrainian capital is shaking again
World

That is why now the Ukrainian capital is shaking again

by admin
That is why now the Ukrainian capital is shaking again

Vysokopillya (Kherson Front) – Pillars of smoke rise in the capital. Kiev is under attack again. Here it is, Putin’s response to the attack on the Kerch bridge in the Crimea. At least three explosions were heard around 8 am, after the sirens started to sound at 6.47. The central Shevchenkivski district was hit, at that hour full of people who went out to reach their workplace.

See also  Indonesia increases the number of confirmed cases of over 20,000 persons with exceptions to enter the country with vaccination certificate

You may also like

“Dear Alessia, you are on the right side...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to “North...

Who is Sulovykin, the commander-in-chief appointed by Russia...

Replacing Russia as the EU’s largest natural gas...

Crimea bridge bombing: Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘terrorist...

New Russian raid in Zaporizhzhia, centered apartment building

Hurricane “Juliet” makes landfall in Nicaragua, heavy rain...

Bad weather traps hundreds of hikers in Himalayas

Harvey Weinstein, new trial opens in Los Angeles

A reconnaissance plane at the accident scene?US military:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy