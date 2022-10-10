TURIN. Not just Covid. Autumn relaunches the virus and presents another one, the “domestic” one of the flu. Domestic but not to be underestimated, considering that in Italy the flu ranks among the top ten main causes of death. And even when the course is favorable, it still means hardships and lost work days, in addition to real malaise. We are talking about a returning virus, every year with some mutation, which affects between 4 and 12% of the population. And that this year, after two years of stagnation, is preparing to return in great shape, favored by the disappearance of the restrictions put in place at the time to harness the Sars Cov-2.

The vaccination campaign is at the starting line: the health service offers free influenza vaccination to all subjects who, due to their state of health, are in conditions of greater risk (from this year a share will also be covered by pharmacists ). Deliveries of the first batch of vaccines have begun, which should not be administered before 24 October.

Instead, the organizational modality changes. ASL Zero, which was also entrusted with this batch, has signed an agreement with that of Asti which, for the whole of Piedmont, has the task of placing vaccine orders from supplier companies with delivery within 5 days at the warehouse of the logistic operator and to pay for the vaccines ordered, reporting it.

Is one. Second: this year the vaccines will be delivered directly to general practitioners and pediatricians, without passing through local pharmacies. About 3,300 doctors and paediatricians present in Piedmont will receive flu vaccines directly in their offices in two tranches: the first, of about 400,000 doses, will be distributed within a maximum of 10 working days, in the second half of October. ; the second tranche, consisting of the remaining doses (estimated at a further 400 thousand, will be requested by doctors using the application provided to them, depending on the actual needs of the patients and will be distributed in November.

New in the novelty: it is possible to co-administer the flu vaccine and the anti-Covid vaccine, obviously by doctors and pharmacists who also deal with the latter. “We have studied a model to improve the anti-flu campaign both in terms of effectiveness and cost-effectiveness”, explains Carlo Picco, commissioner of Azienda Zero. “We are confident that the only optimization of the transport and distribution of vaccines will reduce costs, achieving the goal of a better ability to monitor deliveries,” adds Councilor Icardi. Soon we leave. –