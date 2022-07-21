(iLMeteo.it) – The African anticyclone Apocalisse4800, after having brought sensational absolute records of heat in England (over 40 ° C for the first time in history), Scotland, Wales, Ireland and scorching values ​​also in Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Holland and Germany, strengthens on Italy.

A historical phase also begins in our country with widespread maximums up to 40/42 ° C: temperatures will rise first in the North and on the Tyrrhenian side, then the heatwave will become the master of the whole boot.

The name Apocalisse4800 explains very well the situation with freezing temperatures at incredible altitudes: the thermometer goes below zero only at altitudes above 4800 meters and given that the highest mountain in Europe, Mont Blanc, rises up to 4809 meters, here the ice melts all over the Alps.

Red dot in 14 cities

The red-labeled cities for the high risk of heat waves will go from 9 yesterday to 2 pm today and 4 pm tomorrow, Friday. Today, Campobasso, Frosinone, Milan, Turin and Viterbo are added to Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Genoa, Latina, Perugia, Rieti and Rome. While on Friday the red alert will also extend to Verona and Trieste. This is what the Ministry of Health‘s heat wave bulletin indicates, which monitors 27 provincial capitals on a daily basis.

Maximum alert

In this extreme context, the biometeorological discomfort calculated by the Stress Index, an index that combines the effects on the human body of high temperatures and humidity, will rise to the Danger level, the highest level of alert, especially in the Po Valley.

In short, the biometeorological conditions will be very similar to those of the famous August 2003: let’s get ready to face this long ‘infernal tunnel’ in the best way: let’s avoid going out from 11 to 18, drink at least 2 liters of water and try to maintain a temperature in house of about 26/27 ° C with air conditioners or fans: it is better not to use fans when the temperature in the house reaches 32 ° C because this would increase the danger of dehydration.

It is still a drought emergency

Andrea Garbinatoeditor of the website www.iLMeteo.it, therefore invites the utmost caution, right now that the hottest phase of the Apocallisse4800 anticyclone begins: next week there could be a very slight drop in temperatures in the north but, being in the middle of summer , to be exact, in the hottest period of the year known as Solleone, a further new North African threat could emerge from the beginning of August.

In the meantime, it is not raining. We have not forgotten about drought, but as we well know, drought is almost never resolved by summer storms, too localized and followed by strong evaporation due to the heat: we must look ahead in the hope that some Atlantic disturbance will invade the Mediterranean. At the moment we have a weak signal of some more downpours in the south after August but these are only projections, instead September could give some rain but in a context that is still warm.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 21. In the North: lots of sun and very intense heat. In the center: sun and very intense heat. In the South: sun and heat, peaks in Puglia.

Friday 22. In the North: lots of sun and very intense heat, discomfort. In the center: sun and very intense heat, discomfort. In the South: sunny and very hot.

Saturday 23. In the North: lots of sun and very intense heat, severe discomfort. In the center: sun and very intense heat, discomfort. In the South: sun and very hot, uncomfortable.

Trend. Unfortunately, the African anticyclone could resist Italy until the end of the month with extreme highs of 40-42 ° C and with tropical nights up to 24-27 ° C.

