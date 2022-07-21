Last act, in the chaos of the Fina calendars: debut with Canada, it is the only competition that the Azzurri have never won
Another mission to accomplish, also to update the story. For Settebello, fresh from the precious world silver in Budapest, here is the World League Final Eight, the only competition we have never won: “We will face it lightly”, says coach Sandro Campagna. An event, the one that kicks off tomorrow in Strasbourg, inserted in a summer never so full of commitments, by the will of an approximate international federation. Just think of the confusion over the dates: the World League finals were scheduled for 23-29 July, then they were set for 22-27, without Fina feeling obliged to issue a press release. In addition, on the eve of the matches, the match times were repeatedly changed, with inevitable repercussions on the television schedules. After all, we are talking about an organization capable of planning three World Championships in three consecutive years, from here to the Paris Games. Those of Fukuoka were moved from 2021 to 2022 due to a pandemic, then postponed further to 2023 for the same reason, so the “extraordinary” World Cup in Budapest was announced (as if Covid did not exist in Hungary) which anticipated the latter. Act of World League and the European Championships in Split from 27 August to 10 September. The 2024 World Cup will be held in Doha from 2 to 18 February and will practically replace the usual pre-Olympic qualification (other passes will be delivered by Fukuoka as early as next year). We are talking about Fina as a negative protagonist also in the women’s World League, when she announced only on the final day of the European finals in Tenerife that the places for the Super Final would rise from three to four. When in doubt, the Setterosa with the third place had made himself safe (and we continue to wait to know where and when the event will end …). An organizational and communicative disaster.
Obviously the coaches have to resort to turnover in order not to squeeze the players too much. Thus, in France, Campagna does not field the star Di Fulvio, the left-handed Echenique (convalescing after surgery for a cervical hernia) and the centerpiece Bruni (bruised) who still left with the group. Among the 15 called up are Alesiani and Renzuto (reserves in the Hungarian World Cup) and the young Syracusans Cassia, Condemi and Ferrero. “It is a stage of transition and adjustment, an opportunity for all the boys to show off and to apply for the European Championships” observes the coach, who is waiting for further progress in the game, especially in terms of dynamism. Soft blue debut against Canada, then the matches with France and the United States. The runners-up of the world have trained in California in recent days with the Americans, with two defeats and one victories in the three lively friendlies. “Ten profitable days, at high intensity and in optimal structures”. Spain, who stole the world gold on penalties, will face Australia, Serbia and Montenegro who replaced the renouncer Brazil. After the first phase, in the quarters, the two groups cross: first against fourth and second against third. All the Settebello matches live streaming on RaiPlay.
The blues: Del Lungo, Nicosia, Alesiani, E. Di Somma, Dolce, Renzuto, Cassia, F. Condemi, Ferrero, A.Fondelli, Iocchi Gratta, Damonte, Cinnamon. N.Presciutti, Martial.
The groups: Australia, Serbia, Montenegro, Spain (A); USA, Italy, Canada, France (B).
Friday 22: group A, Serbia-Montenegro (16) and Australia-Spain (18); group B, Italy-Canada (14) and France-USA (20).
Saturday 23: group A, Australia-Montenegro (14) and Serbia-Spain (18); group B, USA-Canada (16) and Italy-France (20).
Sunday 24: group A, Montenegro-Spain (18) and Serbia-Australia (16); group B, Italy-USA (14) and France-Canada (20).
Monday 25 quarter-finals, Tuesday 26 semi-finals, Wednesday 27 finals.
July 21, 2022 (change July 21, 2022 | 11:39)
