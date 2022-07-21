Another mission to accomplish, also to update the story. For Settebello, fresh from the precious world silver in Budapest, here is the World League Final Eight, the only competition we have never won: “We will face it lightly”, says coach Sandro Campagna. An event, the one that kicks off tomorrow in Strasbourg, inserted in a summer never so full of commitments, by the will of an approximate international federation. Just think of the confusion over the dates: the World League finals were scheduled for 23-29 July, then they were set for 22-27, without Fina feeling obliged to issue a press release. In addition, on the eve of the matches, the match times were repeatedly changed, with inevitable repercussions on the television schedules. After all, we are talking about an organization capable of planning three World Championships in three consecutive years, from here to the Paris Games. Those of Fukuoka were moved from 2021 to 2022 due to a pandemic, then postponed further to 2023 for the same reason, so the “extraordinary” World Cup in Budapest was announced (as if Covid did not exist in Hungary) which anticipated the latter. Act of World League and the European Championships in Split from 27 August to 10 September. The 2024 World Cup will be held in Doha from 2 to 18 February and will practically replace the usual pre-Olympic qualification (other passes will be delivered by Fukuoka as early as next year). We are talking about Fina as a negative protagonist also in the women’s World League, when she announced only on the final day of the European finals in Tenerife that the places for the Super Final would rise from three to four. When in doubt, the Setterosa with the third place had made himself safe (and we continue to wait to know where and when the event will end …). An organizational and communicative disaster.