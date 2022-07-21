An interesting study has discovered a substance to protect and whiten teeth. It can also be used at home, but it is not baking soda.

The oral healthyou go to the dentist. But they exist different habits that we can implement to favor his work. And some “secret” ingredients to make white teeth return also without spending a fortune.

Because if it is true that the dentist is indispensable if we want beautiful and healthy teeth, it is also true that it costs a lot. We can’t avoid going there, but we can make sure we go less often.

Have a beautiful smile it is not a question merely aesthetics. It is a real one social problem. Showing yellowed or stained teeth is a source of serious embarrassment and can trigger other problems, such as depression, lack of self-confidence, and relationship problems. Furthermore, as we know, a healthy dentition also means preserving the whole organism from infections and complications which can turn into important inconveniences.

In addition to one regular cleaning and as many regular visits to the dentistWe can implement some good habits to prevent your teeth from yellowing. For example, it would be better to avoid smoking and alcoholbut also theexcessive consumption of coffee, tea and carbonated soft drinks. Also eat refined industrial foods it is bad for the health of the teeth. Finally, also theuse of certain medications or other health problems can scratch the “hold” of the enamel.

With good habitstoday we have another weapon to make our teeth whiter than ever. We can think that using the Bicarbonate both the solution – and in fact one of the methods is this – but it exists another unsuspected ingredient. Here’s what it is.

There is an ‘unsuspected’ substance to whiten teeth and it is not Bicarbonate, according to scientists

According to one study published in National Library of Medicinethere is one natural substance that protects tooth enamel, and consequently less yellowing is obtained. The phenomenon, in fact, in addition to the other causes mentioned above, occurs when the enamel layer is reduced.

The substance in question would be the theobrominewhich is also contained in cocoa powder. Without delving into the complex scientific modalities of pilot study che was carried out, we report the conclusions of the same.

“… with the application of theobromine a consistent and remarkable protection of the enamel surface was found.”

So we could exploit the properties of cocoa to make a homemade preparation to whiten the teeth. Obviously we are talking about unsweetened and unsweetened cocoa. It will be enough mix the powder with coconut oiland get some sort of toothpaste oh you mouthwash. All that remains is to try the new combination e see if the scientists are right.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)