(iLMeteo.it) – The meteorological Autumn begins with rains and thunderstorms, but next week the sun and heat will return to half of Italy. The meteorological and astronomical seasons are different; to facilitate statistical and modeling calculations, the weather seasons are distinguished as follows: Winter from 1st December to the end of February, spring from 1st March to 31st May, summer from 1st June to 31st August, autumn from 1st September (today) to 30 November .

The astronomical seasons are instead associated with the equinoxes and solstices that do not always fall on specific days: the autumn equinox, for example, occurs between 21 and 24 September and always at different times.

This year the astronomical autumn will be on September 23 at 3.04, we meteorologists therefore anticipate by 23 days. And the appointment with the new season could not have had a more appropriate weather, unfortunately with widespread bad weather and frequent showers.

Showers along the coasts but in the South weekend with the sun

Andrea Garbinato, editor of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms that the first day of the meteorological autumn will be characterized by frequent rains, especially in Emilia Romagna and in the Center, moving from the Tyrrhenian to the Adriatic regions. Widespread showers also in the South where the weather is expected to be temporary, but widespread worsening.

Friday 2 September should record a truce, while during the weekend the first Atlantic perturbation in autumn will arrive with widespread and persistent rains towards the Center-North. In summary we will have an autumn-like context at least until Sunday.

But already in the weekend in the South and during the next week over most of the country, high temperatures and lots of sun could return for several days, to the delight of late-comers who would enjoy optimal September weather conditions.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 1. In the north: unstable in the Alps, Prealps and Emilia Romagna. Center: bad weather on the Adriatic, Umbria and Lazio. In the south: violent storms over Campania, Calabria, Basilicata and Puglia.

Friday 2. In the north: dry, from the afternoon it gets worse in Piedmont. Center: irregular clouds. South: unstable only in the Apennines.

Saturday 3. In the north: bad weather, especially in the Northwest. In the center: rain on the Tyrrhenian, variable elsewhere. In the south: sunny with rising heat.

Trend. Frequent showers in the Center on Sunday, intense heat towards Sicily and lower Calabria; next week it gets better everywhere.

iLMeteo.it