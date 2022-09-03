(www.iLMeteo.it) And hurricane on the Atlantic and a very deep cyclone on the British Isles: the month of September begins with an exceptional meteorological situation.

Hurricane Danielle will move eastwards, towards Europe but it is still very far away and its trajectory to be defined. The extra-tropical cyclone on the British Isles, on the other hand, will be mostly stationary for several days, and will bring disturbed conditions to Northwest Europe.

Italy will be marginally affected by the cyclone English with some rain and local strong thunderstorms at the weekend in the Center-North. Next week this configuration will instead bring the African heat back to our beautiful country.

Mattia Gusson, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.it, warns that the presence of the ‘lazy’ Cyclone stopped on the British Isles will cause severe thunderstorms in Italy at times, more likely between Liguria and Tuscany in the next few hours. The bad weather will be characterized as in the last days by very unstable phases alternating with other widely sunny ones.

In practice we will experience a dynamic weekend in the Center-North, while in the South we will have high pressure and increasing heat.

On the day of Sunday 4 September the perturbation will move towards the central regions, while in the North the large night spells could favor the first fog of the season: in the Po Valley, especially along the Po river shaft, a local reduction in visibility is expected. Prudence, then visibility will be good again in the morning.

A mention of temperatures: this weekend it will be autumn in the North with maximum values ​​locally below 24 ° C; and on Monday the African anticyclone will return and the heat will return to protagonist throughout the country (before other rains expected in the middle of the week in the North).

As we can see, the mid-seasons still exist, in this early September it seems that a bit of everything happens, even an Atlantic hurricane towards Europe!

IN DETAIL

Saturday 3. In the north: rains and thunderstorms especially in the North-West, in the evening local also in the Northeast. Center: worsens on Tuscany, Umbria and Marche. In the south: sunny with rising heat.

Sunday 4. In the north: mists in the morning in the Po Valley, then mostly sunny. In the center: local rains on the Tyrrhenian coasts, thunderstorms on the Abruzzo and Molise mountains. In the south: unstable in the Apennines, locally also in Puglia, sunny and warm elsewhere.

Monday 5. In the north: local mists in the morning in the Po Valley, then mostly sunny. Middle: mists in the morning then sunny with rising heat. In the south: good weather with significantly increasing heat.

Trend. Beginning of the new week with sun almost everywhere; African heat in the extreme South with 37-39 ° C and heat increasing also in the Center-North. From Wednesday it begins to worsen in the North and part of the Center.

(www.iLMeteo.it)