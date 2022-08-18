In the South 43 degrees, storms in the Center-North. The arrival of the first Atlantic disturbance of recent months in the heart of summer marks, together with the African super heat, an example of the crazy climate. The warm sea, with water temperatures of 30 ° C, provides heat, humidity and energy to the storm cells. And then the land hit by heat waves and drought, which is more and more frequent, do not allow for a good infiltration of rainwater. And with the aggravating circumstance, the experts of www.iLMeteo.it explain, that 94% of Italian municipalities are at risk of landslides, floods or coastal erosion.

In the Center-North, thunderstorms may be associated with gusts of wind, hailstorms and abundant rainfall. In the next few hours the most intense phenomena will slowly move eastwards, from the north-western Italian sector towards the rest of the north and Tuscany; later the instability will also reach the rest of the Center while in the South, after the 40-41 ° C already recorded, we will be able to see a further surge of the thermometer: peaks of 43 ° C are expected in the shade in Sicily.

IN THE DETAIL

Thursday 18. In the North: intense storms. In the Center: it gets worse in Tuscany and in the Apennines with thunderstorms, many clouds elsewhere. In the South: sun and intense heat everywhere.

Friday 19. In the North: still bad weather. In the Center: scattered thunderstorms, even intense ones. In the South: local storms in Puglia and the lower Tyrrhenian, the heat subsides.

Saturday 20. In the North: good weather except for local thickening in the North-East. In the Center: good weather. In the South: afternoon thunderstorms over Calabria and locally Sicily.

Trend. Sunday good weather except for a few isolated showers of heat on the Apennines, from Monday the Anticyclone of the Azores will recover in the Center-North, moments of instability in the South.

Orange alert in the Center-North

The notice of the Civil Protection foresees widespread rainfall which began yesterday in Piedmont and Lombardy. Moreover, from the early hours of today, Thursday 18 August, widespread rainfall is expected, with a prevalent downpour or thunderstorm character, on Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, in progressive extension to the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The phenomena will be accompanied by strong showers, frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. On the basis of the expected phenomena, an orange alert in Lombardy and Veneto, a yellow alert on most of the central-northern regions was assessed for the day today.

In Milan closed parks

The fenced parks closed today in Milan and the administration asks citizens to pay attention and preferably not to park in cars or on foot under the trees (in the street, in parks, in cemeteries), near the scaffolding of construction sites, dehors and tents and in general of all the artifacts that can be moved by the wind. These are the preventive measures adopted by Palazzo Marino in view of the weather alert on the Milan hydraulic node which started late yesterday afternoon. The alert is orange (moderate risk) for strong thunderstorms, yellow (ordinary risk) for hydrogeological risk, and since last night for hydraulic risk.