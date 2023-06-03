.week in the economy: Real estate at a turning point, inflation is falling and unnecessary bankruptcy has been avoided in the US | Economy | .a week

it was tight

The US Congress approved the debt ceiling at the last minute after a deal between Republicans and Democrats. The world‘s largest economy, the USA, narrowly avoided a historic collapse. Most of the support for the agreement came from the Democrats, but it was also supported by the right. The United States thus avoided the worst consequences of state bankruptcy.

This one would be among the more curious ones and could be turned away very easily, which eventually happened. However, the agreement was approved by Congress only a few dozen hours before the Ministry of Finance ran out of money for the normal operation of the state apparatus. The problem with American public finances was not that they didn’t have enough funds, they were prevented by law from spending more. According to the debt ceiling, US debt cannot exceed 31 thousand billion dollars (that is, 31 trillion), and that is exactly what happened. Finding a deal wasn’t just a marketing exercise as usual.