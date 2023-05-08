Weekend of our internationals: Lucie Gantim scorer, Bourges Foot-18 in Regional 1, the performances of the players

It’s an unforgettable weekend for Lucie Gantim in her young career. Scorer, the Togolese allowed her club Bourges Foot-18 to beat Tours FC 3 goals to 2 and thus qualify for Regional 1. Instead, follow the complete performances of the Togolese playing abroad.

France Women’s D2

The twentieth day of the French D2 was in the spotlight this weekend. In pool A, Strasbourg of the Togolese international Woedikou Mafille was held in check by CA Paris 14 zero goals everywhere. The former Athleta player was on the sidelines from the start of the game and entered the game in the 62nd minute in place of Latifah Abdu. The Togolese therefore played her 14th game of the season for a total of 703 minutes and scored 3 goals. The Alsaciennes are still in 2nd place with 1 point more than third place Metz.

In pool B, after three consecutive defeats, Yzeure Allier Auvergne found a smile this weekend by overcoming Nice at home 2 goals to 0. The former player of Friends of the world, Sama Koudoukalo holder of the side of Yzeure played the whole game. His compatriot, Afi Rifela Dogli spent every minute on the bench. 9th with 21 points and with 9 points less than the first non-relegation player, Albi-Marssac two days from the end, the Blues are therefore relegated to D3.

Regional 1

Bourges Foot-18 of the Togolese international Lucie Gantim beat on green carpet 3 goals to 0, CJ Fleury les Aubrais and thus reaches D3.

Regional 2

Failing to play the Regional1 match, Lucie Gantim and Bourges took advantage of beating Tours FC 3 goals to 2. With an achievement by the former Tempête FC player. This on the occasion of the 17th day of Regional 2. With this result, Bourges Foot-18 thus goes up to Regional 1.

Morocco/Take pro

The first division women’s football championship played its 23rd day this weekend. Konou Bertille’s Assa-Zag bowed to Itehad Tanger 0 goals against 1. The Togolese played the entire match. The Fus de Rabat of Odette Gnintegma and Amiratou N’djambara pinned Raja Casablanca 1 goal to 0. Amiratou N’djambara holder in this meeting was already a scorer last Wednesday during the 1/8th finals of the Throne Cup for the victory of 4 goals to 2 of his club against AsDCT.