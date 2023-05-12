Home » Weidu District, Xuchang City held “5.12” International Nurses Day Celebration Conference and Nursing Skills Competition Award Ceremony- Chinadaily.com
News

Weidu District, Xuchang City held “5.12” International Nurses Day Celebration Conference and Nursing Skills Competition Award Ceremony- Chinadaily.com

by admin

On the afternoon of May 11, Weidu District, Xuchang City held the “5.12” International Nurses’ Day Celebration Conference and Nursing Skills Competition Awards Ceremony. On the occasion of the 112th “5.12 International Nurses’ Day”, I would like to extend my holiday greetings to the nursing workers who are working hard on the nursing front, and express my heartfelt thanks to all people from all walks of life who care about and support nursing work. Winners are awarded trophies and certificates.

The meeting pointed out that nursing workers are the descendants of Nightingale and angels without wings. They work day and night in ordinary jobs, silently dedicate themselves, and practice their original mission of caring for lives and saving lives and healing the wounded with practical actions. It is hoped that the nursing staff will further strengthen the service concept, optimize the service quality, take patient satisfaction as the “ruler” to test the effectiveness of the work, and provide patients with safe, professional, comprehensive and high-quality nursing services. Further strengthen business learning, improve vocational skills, and strive to become an expert in the nursing industry. It is hoped that the vast number of nursing workers will continue to carry forward the noble spirit of respecting life and dedication, fulfill their duties, be prudent to the end, and create a better professional image. (Photo/Li Nianqi)

[Responsible editor: Cai Donghai]

See also  Cime Bianche, Adu: autonomists do not want to recognize reality

You may also like

Investment Banks Excited After Google Annual Conference, Buy...

The play “Chairs” is wandering

Blockages in the port of Buenaventura generate daily...

Richemont sales boosted by activity recovery in China...

School failure: whose fault is it? What can...

Boyacá Health Secretary warns about increase in dengue...

When Zhao Gang supervised and inspected the maintenance...

Banco Farmaceutico Day 11 February 2023

BTS, ’10th anniversary memoir’ coming out in July…...

Petro responds to ex-military who called for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy