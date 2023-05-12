May events — Cultural heritage

Is called Magic trees the association’s network project Lugo Music Festival dedicated to a monumental plane tree, oak and white poplar, protected by the Emilia-Romagna Region and located in the territory of the Municipalities of Lugo (in particular in the hamlets of Bizzuno and Belricetto) and Cotignola.

In the month of maggio there are several scheduled appointments. It starts on 10 maggiofrom 17, to F. Trisi Library of Lugo with the ppresentation of the book “A year among the trees” and a workshop for children by Irene Penazzi. Participation is free.

We continue Friday 12 Mayat 9 o’clock, with the “Green Forum” dedicated to school children at the Rocca di Lugo, to continue at 5.30 pm with the presentation of the volume in the library “Memoirs of Green Giants” with the curators Rosella Ghedini and Carlo Tovoli.

Saturday 13at 11, in the Salone Estense della Rocca, presentation of the “Map of monumental trees of Bassa Romagna“. With Fabio Falleni, Nicola Pasi and Alberto Sartor.

In the end Sunday 28 Mayfrom 8.30 to 12.30, “By bike among the monumental trees” (meeting point at Parco del Loto (Lugo, via Brignani). Itinerary: Lotus Park / Bizzuno monumental poplar / RAF Romagna Air Finders Museum / Surface aviation / Belricetto monumental plane tree. You can participate with your own bike or rent one. Free access.

The creative project Magic trees is the winner of the sixth edition of the regional tender ‘GpT – Youth for the Territory: the culture that cures’aimed at youth associations, which intends to support, over the two-year period 2022-2023, the creation of innovative projects for the enhancement and management of one or more cultural and/or landscape assets present in the regional territory, including protected monumental trees, to which a specific area of ​​intervention is dedicated this year.

All the info and details:

https://lugomusicfestival.org/

[email protected]