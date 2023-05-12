Bahn cannot avert a 50-hour mega-steik for the time being

Collective bargaining in the railway sector has been going on since the end of February. It is the third nationwide warning strike that the EVG has called for since then. In March, she submitted jointly with the service union Verdi large parts of public transport, including most airports, were paralyzed for a day. The second break in April was limited to a period of eight hours, but also caused many failures, especially in long-distance traffic. However, feared additional traffic jams did not materialize on the motorways.

Despite repeated warning strikes, interest in the Deutschlandticket continues. According to a survey, almost a third of the citizens want to buy it in the course of this year. Almost half (49 percent) of 14- to 29-year-olds want to buy the ticket, according to a survey by the consumer center that was available to the German Press Agency. However, 30 percent of all respondents find the ticket too expensive. For 49 euros per month, you can use local and regional transport throughout Germany.