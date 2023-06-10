Weifeng Meat Floss “Shenkeng Travel Innovation Station” opened at the bridgehead of Shenkeng Old Street

On June 5th, the time-honored Taipei brand “Weifeng Meat Floss” officially opened “Weifeng Meat Floss｜Shenkeng Travel Creation Station” at Qiaotou, Shenkeng Old Street. Several distinguished guests attended the opening ribbon-cutting ceremony, including: Mr. Ye Yunlong, former director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Division of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Huang Meihua, the mayor of Shenkeng District, Zheng Zongliang, president of the Shenkeng District Friendship Association in New Taipei City, and Cai Zijian, director of the Taiwan Tourism National Tourism Development Association Chairman Huang Jianqiang of New Taipei City Industrial Business District, Chairman Hong Wenhe of Taipei Industrial Commercial District, Chairman Chen Baogui of Shenkeng Old Street Commercial District, and Professor Luo Yanxi of the Department of Business Administration of Shih Shih University attended the opening ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Jiang Ruibin, general manager of Weifeng Meat Song, and Lin Yonghan, executive director, personally received distinguished guests from all walks of life.Picture/provided by the operator

Lin Yonghan, CEO of Weifeng Meat Floss, said: The Weifeng Meat Floss brand will enter the milestone of Weifeng Meat Floss, and will continue to innovate and progress. From the development of the sub-brand “My Xiaoxingan”, it has also entered the field of nutrition and health care in recent years, and launched the “Xiangxiang” brand. Porridge Road – Healthy Instant Porridge”. Weifeng meat floss brand started from Dadaocheng and Bangka Old Street, but the central factory of Weifeng meat floss food has been in Shenkeng for many years, and it can be regarded as a business partner in Shenkeng. Since the epidemic was unblocked in October last year, after half a year of hard work, it has officially settled in the Shenkeng Old Street business district, allowing Weifeng Meat Floss to connect the “Shenkeng Four Treasures” with the creation and development of the local economy. “Friendly tourism experience design, serving group tourists and independent travelers from all walks of life, hoping to start from the creation of Shenkeng Old Street through diversified travel innovation service design and cultural experience services.

“Weifeng Meat Floss｜Shenkeng Travel Innovation Station” combines the creative experience of Shenkeng Four Treasures: black pork sausage, fried stinky tofu, green bamboo bamboo shoots, and Baozhong cold brew tea.Picture/provided by the operator

There are four treasures in Shenkeng: tofu, Baozhong tea, green bamboo shoots, and black pork. CEO Lin Yonghan introduced the interesting slogan design at the entrance of Weifeng Shenkeng Travel and Creation Station: The biggest wish of a pig is to become “Weifeng Meat Floss” . Weifeng strictly selects the “Golden Eighteen Liang” tendon meat, uses the hind leg tendon meat of Taiwan warm-body black haired pig, and uses “three catties of pork to bake one catty of meat floss”, and has also won the Michelin recognition in the food industry – ITQI international flavor evaluation The medal is affirmed. It not only promotes Taiwan’s local specialties, but also wins awards in overseas competitions. In addition to the souvenirs of “Weifeng Meat Floss” and “My Little New Gan”, there are also freshly roasted black pork sausages to promote Shenkeng The characteristic taste of black pork.

The tea tasting area of ​​”Weifeng Meat Floss｜Shenkeng Lvchuang Station” invites distinguished guests to taste the Wenshan Baozhong tea from the century-old tea house Shangde Teahouse.Picture/provided by the operator

Shenkeng Old Street is the cleanest old street in Taiwan. It is famous for promoting “Duofu Banquet” tofu food table every year. There is also a themed tour of “Crossing Danlan >> Traveling to Shenshiping” on the Muzha Pingxi Line, which is a good trip in Taiwan. China Travel praise. “Weifeng Meat Floss｜Shenkeng Travel Creation Station” is located at the head of Zhongzheng Bridge and the banks of Jingmei River in Shenkeng Old Street. We look forward to joining hands with local folks, travel partners and all walks of life to promote across regions in both North and North to enrich “Shenkeng” Ferry Head Culture”, in addition to domestic tourism, is expected to drive more international tourism, let Weifeng join hands with all walks of life to promote Shenkeng Old Street culture and local taste experience. For the latest news, please follow Wayfong – My Xiaoxingan FB Fan Special https://www.facebook.com/wayfong.babychef.kitchen

At the opening event of “Weifeng Meat Floss｜Shenkeng Travel Innovation Station”, distinguished guests from all walks of life and local folks rushed to buy the opening-limited “One Yuan Meat Floss”.Picture/provided by the operator

The post Weifeng Meat Floss “Shenkeng Travel Innovation Station” Shenkeng Old Street Qiaotou Opening appeared first on Business Times.