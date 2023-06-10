Where to stream the Champions League Final

On June 10, 2023 the time has finally come: Manchester City and Inter Milan will face each other in the Champions League final in Istanbul. TECHBOOK reveals where you can watch the live stream of the game on Saturday.

In addition to the national leagues, the all-encompassing Champions League is undisputedly the pinnacle of European and sometimes even international football. Anyone who would like to see the eagerly awaited finale of the 2022/23 season live can do so free of charge from several providers in the stream or, of course, on TV.

Champions League final streaming

As the largest rights holder, the pay-TV broadcaster DAZN naturally also broadcasts the final of the Champions League – both on TV and in the stream. In addition to DAZN, ZDF is also streaming the final of the men’s premier class. Amazon only holds the live broadcast rights for one Tuesday game per game day this season. Accordingly, the premier class final will not be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Kick-off is at 9 p.m. Central European Time at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul (10 p.m. local time). In the semi-finals, Manchester City successfully defeated the defending champions Real Madrid. Inter Milan was able to win a clear victory in the semifinals against city rivals AC Milan. Szymon Marciniak will referee the final.

ZDF – commentary, moderation and experts

In the ZDF media library you can follow the Champions League final and then “das aktuell sportstudio” live in stream. Since the final contract with UEFA in 2021, ZDF has held the rights to the live stream broadcast of the Champions League final. The most important information at a glance:

Pre-reporting starts at 7:25 p.m

9 p.m. kick-off

after the final whistle, “das aktuell sportstudio” follows live from Istanbul

The game will be commented on by Claudia Neumann, who not only follows in the footsteps of commentator luminary Béla Réthy, but is also the first woman to commentate on the Champions League final on German television. She was most recently employed as a live reporter for the “sportstudio live FIFA World Cup 2022″ in Qatar. The two experts from ZDF are also a well-known duo: the two former internationals Per Mertesacker and Christoph Kramer analyzed the games at the World Cup. Their discussion will be moderated by Jochen Breyer.

DAZN – commentary, moderation and experts

DAZN broadcasts the Champions League final both in stream and on TV, here on DAZN 1 or DAZN 2. The preliminary reporting on the paid sports portal DAZN starts at 7.30 p.m. with various analyzes and interviews. As a commentator on site at the stadium, who would be surprised? – Uli Lever. Alex Schlueter will conduct the expert discussion with Michael Ballack as an expert. Unlike the free ZDF stream, you need either a “DAZN Unlimited” subscription from EUR 29.99 or a “DAZN Standard” subscription from EUR 24.99 per month.