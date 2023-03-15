With an open letter, parents defend themselves against the kindergarten closure plans in Weimar. It is aimed at the state government, the Bundestag and educational institutions, among others. The background is that a total of 300 kindergarten places are to be eliminated, as 500 places are currently vacant.

The facilities “Zwergenschloss”, “Benjamin Blümchen” and the kindergarten “Am Goethepark” are affected. The parents of the children affected are demanding solutions so that the facilities do not have to be closed.

Extensive protest against plans

There is already a lot of resistance to the city’s closure plans – including via an online petition. By Tuesday evening, more than 2,800 people had signed, campaigning for the preservation of the kindergartens. The city’s plans are also being discussed on social networks. In addition, the plans have been sharply criticized by the GEW education union.