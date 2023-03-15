Home News Weimar: Parents defend themselves with a letter against kindergarten closing plans
Weimar: Parents defend themselves with a letter against kindergarten closing plans

With an open letter, parents defend themselves against the kindergarten closure plans in Weimar. It is aimed at the state government, the Bundestag and educational institutions, among others. The background is that a total of 300 kindergarten places are to be eliminated, as 500 places are currently vacant.

The facilities “Zwergenschloss”, “Benjamin Blümchen” and the kindergarten “Am Goethepark” are affected. The parents of the children affected are demanding solutions so that the facilities do not have to be closed.

Extensive protest against plans

There is already a lot of resistance to the city’s closure plans – including via an online petition. By Tuesday evening, more than 2,800 people had signed, campaigning for the preservation of the kindergartens. The city’s plans are also being discussed on social networks. In addition, the plans have been sharply criticized by the GEW education union.

Statistics predict a total of 800 free places in Weimar by 2028. The city wants to counteract this. The plans of the technical committee provide for the closure of three day-care centers. Another day-care center is to reduce the number of places it has.

