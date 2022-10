From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 28, 14 new cases of asymptomatic infection were reported in Weinan, all of which were found at the construction site of the Dali exit of Weiro Expressway in Dali County, all of which were construction workers. Among them, 8 cases of nucleic acid test results were positive in community screening, and 6 cases were positive for nucleic acid test results during isolation.

After the outbreak, Weinan dispatched a working group as soon as possible in accordance with the requirements of the emergency response mechanism to guide and assist Dali County in implementing comprehensive prevention and control work such as detailed tracking and control, regional nucleic acid testing, regional assistance for risk personnel, and patient medical treatment. Epidemic spread and spillover.

Weinan quickly carried out flow investigation and traceability, strengthened “three public (work)” coordination and regional cooperation, implemented the “case responsibility system”, and did a good job in the determination and control of close contacts. As of 7:00 on October 29, Weinan had 1,582 close contacts and 492 sub-close contacts, and all corresponding control measures had been implemented.

At the same time, Weinan continued to carry out nucleic acid testing in key areas. On October 28, Dali carried out large-scale nucleic acid testing, Pucheng County and Huayin City carried out nucleic acid testing in main urban areas and key areas, and Huazhou District carried out nucleic acid testing in key areas. A total of 853,700 people were sampled, and the results were all negative.

Weinan City will focus on the following aspects: comprehensive research and judgment based on the results of epidemiological investigations, the epidemic situation and the risk of spreading, take closed control measures for the areas and places involved, quickly identify potential risk personnel and transfer them and isolate them in place to reduce crossover Infection risk; continue to strengthen the normalized epidemic prevention and control measures in key places, persistently strengthen the management and control of public places, key places and gathering activities, and do a good job in personnel management and health monitoring; Enrich the strength of personnel and materials, realize the advance of the gate, and continue to carry out “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, classified management, and in place” for the returning and returning personnel, one by one, and strengthen the closed-loop management of the whole process to strictly prevent the risk of importation.(Reporter: Liang Shaofei)