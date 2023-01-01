E’ Mattia Cecchet the first born in 2023 in Ulss Dolomiti. It came to light at 3.23 pm at the Feltre hospital.

Very happy mother Luisa and father Nicola of Feltre, who have chosen to give birth to their own little one with the support of chromotherapy which had been donated to the department a few months ago by a group of boys from a local high school.

The boys had decided to invest their prize, won in a competition for legality, in this beautiful initiative.

The chain of the gift continues and bodes well for this 2023, Ulss’s comment on the good news that opens this new year.