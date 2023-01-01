Home News Welcome Mattia, first born in 2023 in the Belluno area
News

Welcome Mattia, first born in 2023 in the Belluno area

by admin
Welcome Mattia, first born in 2023 in the Belluno area

E’ Mattia Cecchet the first born in 2023 in Ulss Dolomiti. It came to light at 3.23 pm at the Feltre hospital.

Very happy mother Luisa and father Nicola of Feltre, who have chosen to give birth to their own little one with the support of chromotherapy which had been donated to the department a few months ago by a group of boys from a local high school.

The boys had decided to invest their prize, won in a competition for legality, in this beautiful initiative.

The chain of the gift continues and bodes well for this 2023, Ulss’s comment on the good news that opens this new year.

See also  Helping enterprises to help companies overcome difficulties

You may also like

Menazzi Moretti: “I’ll tell you how the Mustache...

Zhang Wenhong: China’s infection rate will reach 80%,...

Viminale, in 2022 over 100 thousand migrants landed...

It is rumored that the internal meeting of...

Little Alice is the first born of the...

On New Year’s Eve, the drone was entangled...

School, substitute ‘ballet’ risk in the middle of...

“Hunan Province Novel Coronavirus Infection Severe Treatment Plan...

When in Udine beer was brewed under the...

Why did montmorillonite powder suddenly become popular?The doctor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy