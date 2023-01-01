The TV series are beautiful, but here we need to dispose of the party revelry. And so, while preparing the crackdown on passwords, Netflix invites its subscribers to get up from the sofa and move. This weekend, the streaming platform made 46 training videos available to its audience for a total of 30 hours of programming. They range from yoga to the basic principles of fitness, high intensity training and iron abs training.





An initiative created thanks to an alliance with Nike Training Club, the athletic app of the sportswear giant, which has made available its most popular instructors such as Kirsty Godso e Gozo female. Another 43 videos will be published during 2023. The virtual gym is open all over the world and the lessons will be available to subscribers in various languages, including Italian. For the famous sportswear brand it is a way to counter the competition from Peloton: the app connected to the expensive spinning bike that caused a furor during the Covid has almost three million subscribers against 1.8 million Ntc, but from now on, the sports giant will have access to Netflix’s 223 million subscribers.

The announcement came to sweeten confirmation that 2023 will be the year of Netflix’s dreaded crackdown on shared passwords. The streaming fitness test is in fact one of the weapons that the platform has given itself to contain and possibly recover paying subscriptions.





For years Netflix has dominated the streaming market but since last spring this supremacy has entered into crisis. In April, Netflix reported the loss of 200,000 subscriptions for the first time in more than a decade despite the return of popular series such as Stranger Things e Ozark, to which were added another 970,000 exodus in July. “The large number of households sharing a subscription, combined with competition, is working against profits,” Netflix said at the time.

There are about one hundred million Netflix viewers who use the password of relatives and friends and it is not clear how the platform can apply the threatened crackdown: the most accredited hypothesis is that the streaming giant will use IP addresses to identify customers “freeloaders” and then threaten to block access if a surcharge is not paid. Netflix already tried it last year in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, introducing an additional three to four dollars for each “second home”.