Welcome to the club | Nachrichten.at

Just in time for the beginning of the year, the Dilettanten-Theaterverein 1812 Kremsmünster is releasing its new play “The Hypochondriac Club” by Meggie W. Wrightt, directed by Judith Fuderer. The premiere was on New Year’s Eve, and there will be further performances on January 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th and 26th and February 3rd, 9th and 11th.

About the content: Leo is an antique dealer. He lives with his brother Tom in a large apartment in the city. His partner Ben left him a year ago. Ken, a friend of Tom’s, has also been living in Leo’s apartment for some time because he is going through a divorce. His wife Pam cheats on him with Vito, an Italian. Tom is a womanizer who enjoys his life and doesn’t want to commit himself. As the three men live together, their tendency to be hypochondriacs increases enormously. When one of Tom’s young friends shows up unexpectedly, a lot changes in the male household…

Tickets for the piece are available for 17 euros at: www.theaterverein-kremsmuenster.at

