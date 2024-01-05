Influenza, another million cases in Italy in the last week

Peak in Flu Cases and Hospitalizations in Spain as Obligation to Wear Masks in Health Centers is Introduced

By AFP

Flu cases in Spain have surged by 75% in the last week of 2023, with an incidence of 438.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, putting a strain on health centers and hospitals. According to the Carlos III Health Institute, hospitalizations have increased by 60% in just seven days, indicating a peak in flu-related hospitalizations.

As a response to the surge in cases, the Spanish Minister of Health, Monica Garcia, has announced that she will ask the Regions to reintroduce the obligation to wear masks in health and social-health centers during an extraordinary meeting on Monday. Garcia emphasized that the best measures to address the surge in cases are “the use of masks, ventilation, and vaccination.”

Garcia also recommended that citizens bring masks with them, particularly for those going to crowded indoor places, hospitals, and RSAs. Currently, the Autonomous Communities in Spain have implemented different approaches, with some, such as Catalonia, Valencia, and Murcia, making masks mandatory in health centers, while others have only adopted a recommendation in this regard.

The surge in flu cases and hospitalizations in Spain is a cause for concern and is prompting public health authorities to take necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the flu epidemic. As the obligation to wear masks in health centers is introduced, the focus is on preventing further spread of the flu virus and protecting vulnerable populations from severe illness.