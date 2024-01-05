Introducing Character.ai: The AI technology that lets you chat with fictional and real-life characters

A new AI technology called Character.ai has been making waves in the online chat world. Unlike ChatGPT, which connects users to anonymous bots, Character.ai allows people to chat with their favorite fictional and non-fictional characters. Whether it’s Harry Potter, Super Mario, Beyoncé, or others, these characters can all be found on the site, ready to engage in conversation with users.

One of the most popular features of Character.ai is the Psychologist character. This robot has become the go-to option for many users seeking answers to life’s questions. According to the BBC, a staggering 78 million messages have been exchanged with the Psychologist character, indicating its widespread use and popularity.

The creator of the Psychologist character, Sam Zaia, expressed surprise at its success, stating, “I never meant for it to become popular or for other people to find it or use it as a tool. Then I started getting a lot of messages from people saying they were really positively affected by it and using it as a source of comfort.”

Zaia initially developed this bot as a way to have someone to talk to when his friends were unavailable. However, the widespread use of the Psychologist character raises questions about its impact on society and the overall state of mind of users.

Some may view the widespread use of the Psychologist character as a concerning reflection of society’s mental health, while others may see it as a positive way for users to find comfort and support. Regardless, the rise of such AI technology prompts an important discussion about the role of bots in addressing the emotional needs of individuals.

Character.ai poses an interesting question: what does the popularity of an AI Psychologist say about the state of mind of its users? It invites reflection on the potential benefits and drawbacks of AI technology in addressing emotional needs.

