“The Three Brigades” Movie Box Office Exceeds 600 Million, Key Extended to Lunar New Year 2024

“The Three Brigades” Box Office Exceeds 600 Million, Key Extended to Lunar New Year

Kuai Technology News on January 5, According to the official WeChat account of the movie “The Three Brigades”, the box office of the movie has exceeded 600 million!

Today, the official announced that the key will be extended to February 15, 2024, which is the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

The film is produced by Chen Sicheng, directed by Dai Mo, written by Zhang Ji, and starring Zhang Yi, Li Chen, Wei Chen, Cao Bingkun, Wang Xiao, Zhang Zixian, and Yang Xinming guest starred.

Its Douban score is 7.8, making it one of the top ten highest-rated Chinese films on Douban in 2023. It leads the Lunar New Year category in word-of-mouth.

In a previous Chinese movie audience satisfaction survey, “The Three Brigades” was rated as the No. 4 film with high audience satisfaction in 2023.

Zhang Ji, the screenwriter of the movie “The Three Brigades”, won the Best Screenplay Award at the 2023 Fourth Golden Elm Award Chinese Film Awards. He commented: “The script is solid, the characters are rich, the details are vivid, and it is based on reality to write extraordinary stories of ordinary people.”

